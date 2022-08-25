Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple applies for more 'Reality' trademarks for AR, VR headset
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's preparation for a future AR or VR headset launch is continuing, with the company applying for more trademarks using the "Reality" name in a number of territories.
Apple Insider
iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023
According to the companies, over half a million square miles of US land -- plus surrounding ocean -- cannot receive cell signals at present. Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert propose utilising SpaceX's Starlink satellites to address the issue. "The important thing about this is that it means there are...
Apple Insider
How Markup and the Files app on iOS or iPadOS works for students
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With documents increasingly having an all-digital flow from assignment to submission, Markup and the Files app iniOS and iPadOS are great for students. Here's how to get the most out of them.
Apple Insider
Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists
Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers. Four years after Apple bought Platoon, the UK-based talent-scouting company, it has now released an official app. Solely aimed at artists who have signed with Platoon -- presumably such as Billie Eilish -- it is intended for career management.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Apple releases fourth macOS Ventura public beta
A day after seeding a developer version, Apple has released the fourth beta build of its upcoming macOS Ventura update to members of its public software testing program. The new public beta version can be downloaded from Apple's Beta Software Program portal, or as an over-the-air update on devices with the proper configuration profile installed.
Apple Insider
problems with Monterey12.5.1
I have just upgraded my Macbook to 12.5.1 and am locked out of my desktop files. A 30 minute call to Apple helpline failed to resolve the problem. Any suggestions on how to remedy the situation?. Tony. If you are able to login to your usual account and the desktop...
Apple Insider
How to downgrade from iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you don't like iOS 16 after updating your iPhone, you can always undo all the damage. Here's how you can downgrade iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data.
Apple Insider
How to manage Apple Mail previous recipients on iOS 15
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Cleaning up the Apple Mail previous recipients will make things a lot simpler for folks that rely on theiPhone to get the job done. Here's how to get it done on iOS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Event, iPadOS 16.1 Delays, and Mac Self-Service Repair on the AppleInsider Podca...
Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event has been announced, plus iPadOS 16.1 is now officially delayed, and Apple launches self-service repair for Macs. Apple self-repair program, Apple event invite, and sharing locations in Find My on the AppleInsider Podcast. It's unusual for there to be an Apple event on a...
Apple Insider
Apple has never been against advertising -- it's against invasive data collection
The Cupertino tech giant has gone toe-to-toe with companies like Facebook in the past over invasive advertising platforms. At the same time, Apple has been growing its own small advertising business. Those two goals are not at odds with each other. More than that, Apple's own advertising endeavors aren't a...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro with iPhone 13 design cues rumored for Sept. event
Numerous reports have proclaimed the arrival of a new Apple Watch model this fall, with an Apple Watch Pro joining an update to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the ongoing Apple Watch SE. The new model, believed to be the Apple Watch Pro, is expected to be bigger and more rugged than the rest, and is intended for more active users.
Apple Insider
US DOJ prepping antitrust case against Apple
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An anti-trust lawsuit from the Department of Justice is reportedly in the early stages of construction, further amping up the government's efforts to rein in Apple.
Apple Insider
Netflix to charge $7 to $9 for ad-supported tier
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Netflix is reportedly planning on charging $7 to $9 for its upcoming "ad-light" experience, which works out to be about half the cost of its standard plan.
Apple Insider
TSMC's 3nm chips won't be ready in time for 2022 MacBook Pros, Kuo says
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on his forecast that Apple's upcomingMacBook Pro and iPad Pro models won't sport processors built on a 3nm chipmaking process.
Apple Insider
This M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch with 32GB RAM is $354 off, plus $60 off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An exclusive $354 discount brings the cost of thehigh-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch down to just $2,545. Plus, save $60 on three years of AppleCare.
Apple Insider
Elon Musk and T-Mobile try beating Apple with satellite vaporware
We won't know until September 7 whether it's true that Apple's iPhone 14 will include satellite-based communications for users in areas without cell coverage. However, based on evidence of Apple's research and deals over the last two years, plus a studied reading of the "Far Out" press invitation, it does look likely.
Comments / 0