ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple applies for more 'Reality' trademarks for AR, VR headset

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's preparation for a future AR or VR headset launch is continuing, with the company applying for more trademarks using the "Reality" name in a number of territories.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023

According to the companies, over half a million square miles of US land -- plus surrounding ocean -- cannot receive cell signals at present. Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert propose utilising SpaceX's Starlink satellites to address the issue. "The important thing about this is that it means there are...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How Markup and the Files app on iOS or iPadOS works for students

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With documents increasingly having an all-digital flow from assignment to submission, Markup and the Files app iniOS and iPadOS are great for students. Here's how to get the most out of them.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists

Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers. Four years after Apple bought Platoon, the UK-based talent-scouting company, it has now released an official app. Solely aimed at artists who have signed with Platoon -- presumably such as Billie Eilish -- it is intended for career management.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Data Sharing#App Store#Smart Phone#Ios#Appleinsider#Amazon Associate#Pdf#The Health App
Apple Insider

Apple releases fourth macOS Ventura public beta

A day after seeding a developer version, Apple has released the fourth beta build of its upcoming macOS Ventura update to members of its public software testing program. The new public beta version can be downloaded from Apple's Beta Software Program portal, or as an over-the-air update on devices with the proper configuration profile installed.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

problems with Monterey12.5.1

I have just upgraded my Macbook to 12.5.1 and am locked out of my desktop files. A 30 minute call to Apple helpline failed to resolve the problem. Any suggestions on how to remedy the situation?. Tony. If you are able to login to your usual account and the desktop...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

How to downgrade from iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you don't like iOS 16 after updating your iPhone, you can always undo all the damage. Here's how you can downgrade iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to manage Apple Mail previous recipients on iOS 15

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Cleaning up the Apple Mail previous recipients will make things a lot simpler for folks that rely on theiPhone to get the job done. Here's how to get it done on iOS.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Pro with iPhone 13 design cues rumored for Sept. event

Numerous reports have proclaimed the arrival of a new Apple Watch model this fall, with an Apple Watch Pro joining an update to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the ongoing Apple Watch SE. The new model, believed to be the Apple Watch Pro, is expected to be bigger and more rugged than the rest, and is intended for more active users.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

US DOJ prepping antitrust case against Apple

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An anti-trust lawsuit from the Department of Justice is reportedly in the early stages of construction, further amping up the government's efforts to rein in Apple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Apple Insider

Netflix to charge $7 to $9 for ad-supported tier

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Netflix is reportedly planning on charging $7 to $9 for its upcoming "ad-light" experience, which works out to be about half the cost of its standard plan.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

TSMC's 3nm chips won't be ready in time for 2022 MacBook Pros, Kuo says

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on his forecast that Apple's upcomingMacBook Pro and iPad Pro models won't sport processors built on a 3nm chipmaking process.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

This M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch with 32GB RAM is $354 off, plus $60 off AppleCare

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An exclusive $354 discount brings the cost of thehigh-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch down to just $2,545. Plus, save $60 on three years of AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Elon Musk and T-Mobile try beating Apple with satellite vaporware

We won't know until September 7 whether it's true that Apple's iPhone 14 will include satellite-based communications for users in areas without cell coverage. However, based on evidence of Apple's research and deals over the last two years, plus a studied reading of the "Far Out" press invitation, it does look likely.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy