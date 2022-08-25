ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo

Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo. The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment. Moore is there...
WASHINGTON, DC
BET

D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.

A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
guideposts.org

The Faith of a Falconer

Growing up in Washington, D.C., Rodney Stotts saw the short life of a drug dealer as his only option. Then, as a teen, he got involved with a program reintroducing bald eagles to the Anacostia River and fell in love with raptors. He thanks God for the calling that saved him.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall

A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will open soon, and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall. Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday. “Our horse-mounted unit was started in...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Stolen car with child inside found in DC

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A car that was stolen from Arlington County with a child still inside was found later in Washington, D.C. with the child safe inside. Police first responded to N. Lynn Street at Wilson Boulevard for the stolen car. The D.C. Police Department found the car in Southeast D.C. […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

3541 Holmead Place NorthWest, Washington DC, DC, 20010

2 bedroom apartment in Columbia Heights. Flexible 1-18 month lease, no broker or extra fees. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EyCSoSSUj3u. If you are looking for a shared apartment in Columbia Heights, Washington DC, you can choose this newly refurbished 2 bedroom apartment on the basement floor with a total size of 707 sq. ft. with roommate or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Update: Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim. Shooting on H Street, NE around 6pm Sunday

“Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot during a possible attempted carjacking in Washington, according to a D.C. police spokesman. Robinson was shot twice and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries believed not to be life-threatening.”. Christian writes: “double incidents on...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1613 F Street NorthEast, Washington DC, DC, 20002

*PLEASE NOTE: This is a private room in a shared apartment. Queen room in a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Kingman Park. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WcQZGnDMKr1. About This Room. This 96 sq.ft. room on Washington DC's Kingman Park...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead in Hyattsville Home: Police

Prince George's County police are working to determine a motive and track down whoever is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday. Authorities responded to a welfare check requested by a family member at a residence located at...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

1101 3rd St SW #102

Call now! Modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC. This luxury condo features floor-to-ceiling windows in both the living room & bedroom allowing ample natural light. The spacious living area has hardwood floors, with an adjacent kitchen and eat-in counter in between. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a tile backsplash, and sleek storage cabinets. A sliding door leads to a light-filled bedroom with carpet floors and a walk-in closet. The condo building amenities include a concierge, outdoor seating, an outdoor picnic area, beautiful grounds, dining and grilling areas, a party room with a kitchen, a fitness center, a library with a sitting area, bike storage, and laundry facilities. Steps to Waterfront Metro Station. Enjoy the various shops, restaurants, groceries, and entertainment that Southwest Waterfront has to offer. Commuting to Downtown DC & Capitol Hill is a breeze. Just blocks from the Wharf, Navy Yard, Nationals Park, Safeway and so much more. Small pets only. HOA move-in fee $125. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

DC children's hospital offered 'gender affirming' hysterectomies for kids, audio and deleted webpage reveal

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. offered "gender-affirming" hysterectomies for kids between the ages of 0-21, a recently deleted webpage shows. An archived webpage from Aug. 18 on Children's National Hospital's website listed "gender-affirming medical care and gender-affirming hysterectomy" among the services offered for "patients between the ages of 0-21" through the hospital's gynecology program.
WASHINGTON, DC

