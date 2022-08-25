Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WTOP
‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo
Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo. The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment. Moore is there...
BET
D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.
A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
guideposts.org
The Faith of a Falconer
Growing up in Washington, D.C., Rodney Stotts saw the short life of a drug dealer as his only option. Then, as a teen, he got involved with a program reintroducing bald eagles to the Anacostia River and fell in love with raptors. He thanks God for the calling that saved him.
WTOP
Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall
A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will open soon, and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall. Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday. “Our horse-mounted unit was started in...
Stolen car with child inside found in DC
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A car that was stolen from Arlington County with a child still inside was found later in Washington, D.C. with the child safe inside. Police first responded to N. Lynn Street at Wilson Boulevard for the stolen car. The D.C. Police Department found the car in Southeast D.C. […]
CBS Austin
Maryland blind caregiver doesn't let disability slow her down from caring for seniors
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A blind caregiver in Maryland is being recognized for her service to seniors living in the community. Michelle Lindsay is a legally blind immigrant from Jamaica who came to the Maryland area in 2015. “I came to the United States with an issue going on...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
themunchonline.com
popville.com
Update: Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim. Shooting on H Street, NE around 6pm Sunday
“Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot during a possible attempted carjacking in Washington, according to a D.C. police spokesman. Robinson was shot twice and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries believed not to be life-threatening.”. Christian writes: “double incidents on...
themunchonline.com
A Third Marsalis Will Headline 2022 Silver Spring Jazz Festival
Delfeayo Marsalis of the well-known Marsalis family of jazz musicians and his band, the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, will headline the 17th edition of the Silver Spring Jazz Festival, officials announced. The festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 – 10 p.m. and feature two stages on Veterans Plaza...
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead in Hyattsville Home: Police
Prince George's County police are working to determine a motive and track down whoever is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday. Authorities responded to a welfare check requested by a family member at a residence located at...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: “There has not been a spate of attacks on women at Westfield Montgomery”
Following various reports of assault at Westfield Montgomery (Montgomery Mall) by local bloggers and users of the neighborhood social networking app NextDoor, Montgomery County Police Spokeswoman Shiera Goff tells us via email that “unfortunately, a lot of misinformation has been spread over the last few days.”. A recent post...
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
Person hit by D.C. Metro train, sent to hospital with minor injuries
According to a tweet from WMATA, the agency is investigating an incident of a person struck by a train at the Foggy Bottom-George Washington University Station. Silver Line trains are currently single tracking between Foggy Bottom in D.C. and Clarendon in Virginia and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery.
WUSA
Prince George’s Police hold ‘back-to-school’ event for local kids
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department took some time Friday to help local children prepare for the upcoming school year. The police department held it’s annual “Back-to-School” celebration in the parking lot of its headquarters in Landover. The PGPD’s Office...
themunchonline.com
Person struck by Metro train at Foggy Bottom, Blue and Silver lines delayed, officials say
WASHINGTON — A person was struck by a Metrorail train at the Foggy Bottom Station in Washington D.C. Sunday morning, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the metro station in D.C. According to WMATA officials, the person hit by...
DC children's hospital offered 'gender affirming' hysterectomies for kids, audio and deleted webpage reveal
Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. offered "gender-affirming" hysterectomies for kids between the ages of 0-21, a recently deleted webpage shows. An archived webpage from Aug. 18 on Children's National Hospital's website listed "gender-affirming medical care and gender-affirming hysterectomy" among the services offered for "patients between the ages of 0-21" through the hospital's gynecology program.
