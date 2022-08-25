ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So

Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock

Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
Kevin O'Leary Says Bitcoin Won't Break Above $25,000 Until This Happens

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary has once again spoken about Bitcoin BTC/USD and the sustainability of holding the apex crypto. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, O'Leary, who will be speaking at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7, said that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because of the lack of cryptocurrency regulation, and the present market needs policy and regulation.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Disclosure Update: Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced in a May 2, 2022 release entitled "Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)" that the Company signed a share transfer agreement with Sweden-based Embracer Group AB. Based on the agreement, the Company announced that share transfer was completed today.
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today

Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
