Area Sheriff's Office looking for public's help in theft case

An area Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in solving a theft case involving a piece of heavy equipment. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says, a n excavator was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on I-85, Sunday night.

A flatbed transfer truck was seen on video driving away with the excavator on it. Investigators are looking to determine the driver's identity and the location of the peice of equipment.

Truck driving away with excavator on it Photo credit SCSO

Anyone with info is asked to contact Detective Cash by calling 503-4586 or emailing gcash@spartanburgcounty.org