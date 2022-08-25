ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Lassen County News

Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges

The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail

According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Lassen County News

Susanville’s CCC lawsuit may plow new constitutional ground

The city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al over the proposed closure of the California Correctional Center may venture into new legal territory. At the conclusion of this morning’s proceeding, Friday, Aug. 26, Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Ralph F. Moody...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Martin v. Boise — how does it affect Susanville’s homeless crisis?

What is the Boise decision and how does it affect the homelessness issue in the city of Susanville?. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, in December 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a 9th Circuit Court decision that ruled “homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives. People experiencing unsheltered homelessness — at least in the 9th Circuit — can sleep more safely without facing criminal punishment for simply trying to survive on the streets.”
SUSANVILLE, CA

