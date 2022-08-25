Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
Lassen County News
Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges
The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
WCSD police officer who shot Hug student sues; says district didn't accommodate his PTSD
The school police officer who shot a Hug High student in 2016 has filed a lawsuit two years after being fired by the Washoe County School District. Cory Coombes alleges that the district did not accommodate his medically diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder caused by "the stress and emotion that came from his knowledge of...
Lassen County News
Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail
According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
Lassen County News
Susanville’s CCC lawsuit may plow new constitutional ground
The city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al over the proposed closure of the California Correctional Center may venture into new legal territory. At the conclusion of this morning’s proceeding, Friday, Aug. 26, Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Ralph F. Moody...
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Hanging of Lucky Bill – Part One
William B. Thorrington was lucky in many ways and was well suited to the sobriquet ‘Lucky Bill’. He was born in 1815, in Chenango County, New York, the only son of James and Mary Ann Thorrington, who also had two daughters. Thorrington married Maria Loretta Perkins in about...
Lassen County News
Martin v. Boise — how does it affect Susanville’s homeless crisis?
What is the Boise decision and how does it affect the homelessness issue in the city of Susanville?. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, in December 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a 9th Circuit Court decision that ruled “homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives. People experiencing unsheltered homelessness — at least in the 9th Circuit — can sleep more safely without facing criminal punishment for simply trying to survive on the streets.”
