Mike Martz on Bears: 'I don’t know if I’ve seen an offense that bad in talent since the 0-16 Detroit Lions'

(670 The Score) Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz, who worked in Chicago in 2010 and 2011, offered a really bleak assessment while analyzing the state of the current team as the season opener looms Sept. 11.

In an analysis for the33rdteam.com , Martz predicted doom and gloom for second-year quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears in 2022, expressing a belief that the team is completely devoid of offensive talent and that Fields will press because of that, which will then hinder his development.

“Fields is a guy that is not a – he makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times,” Martz said. “He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team, talent-wise. I don’t know if I’ve seen an offense that bad in talent since the 0-16 Detroit Lions (in 2008). They just don’t have anybody there … Man, I tell ya, it’s a bad football team, the Bears right now.”

Martz didn’t stop there.

“It’s going to be a rough career for (Fields) there,” he said. “And I’ve seen a lot of really good players go to bad teams, and then their career just never takes off, and I think that’s what will happen with Fields.

“It’s going to take a long time for them to get talent there. He needs to be on a good football team behind really good players for a couple of years to learn how to play the position.

“And, when you put a guy behind a bad offensive line and you have no talent at wide receiver and you tell him to just go make big plays, he’s going to learn bad habits. You start doing stupid stuff just trying to survive.”

The Bears are coming off a 6-11 campaign in 2021, after which they fired coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace and replaced them with Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles, respectively.

