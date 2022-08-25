ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mike Martz on Bears: 'I don’t know if I’ve seen an offense that bad in talent since the 0-16 Detroit Lions'

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSTsB_0hV73wwB00

(670 The Score) Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz, who worked in Chicago in 2010 and 2011, offered a really bleak assessment while analyzing the state of the current team as the season opener looms Sept. 11.

In an analysis for the33rdteam.com , Martz predicted doom and gloom for second-year quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears in 2022, expressing a belief that the team is completely devoid of offensive talent and that Fields will press because of that, which will then hinder his development.

“Fields is a guy that is not a – he makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times,” Martz said. “He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team, talent-wise. I don’t know if I’ve seen an offense that bad in talent since the 0-16 Detroit Lions (in 2008). They just don’t have anybody there … Man, I tell ya, it’s a bad football team, the Bears right now.”

Martz didn’t stop there.

“It’s going to be a rough career for (Fields) there,” he said. “And I’ve seen a lot of really good players go to bad teams, and then their career just never takes off, and I think that’s what will happen with Fields.

“It’s going to take a long time for them to get talent there. He needs to be on a good football team behind really good players for a couple of years to learn how to play the position.

“And, when you put a guy behind a bad offensive line and you have no talent at wide receiver and you tell him to just go make big plays, he’s going to learn bad habits. You start doing stupid stuff just trying to survive.”

The Bears are coming off a 6-11 campaign in 2021, after which they fired coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace and replaced them with Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles, respectively.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
Akron Beacon Journal

Chicago Bears beat Cleveland Browns 21-20

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get his first playing time in a game for the Browns when they take on the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said most of the starters will play against the Bears. That means fans could get their first glimpses...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
FanSided

3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022

With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment

Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Can't Punish Matt Araiza - Here's Why

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly had sex with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Bears#American Football#Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins

The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most surprising transactions of the offseason. The wide receiver was one of the most important pieces on the Kansas City Chiefs roster amid their success in recent years. But he is now more motivated than ever to help the Miami Dolphins win. Hill recently spoke with Outkick […] The post ‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tyreek Hill's Response To Jackson Mahomes Comment Going Viral

Tyreek Hill is trending on Twitter this week due to his comments about Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. During an appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul, Hill was asked if he'd get handcuffed to Mahomes in order to win a Super Bowl. His response to that question is going viral.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith

The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon

With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy