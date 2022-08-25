Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Neil Gaiman reveals Michael Jackson wanted to play Morpheus in The Sandman
The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has revealed Michael Jackson wanted to play Morpheus while he was attempting to create the show in the Nineties.Earlier this month, the streaming giant released a small screen adaptation of Gaiman’s comic book series The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie.During a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gaiman revealed that the King of Pop had wanted to play the iconic character portrayed by Sturridge in the Netflix version.“By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me...
Kristine Belson and Ramsey Naito to Speak at 2022 VIEW Conference in Italy
Paramount Pictures Animation and Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito and Sony Pictures Animation topper Kristine Belson will be featured speakers at the 2022 VIEW Conference, to be held Oct. 16-21 in Turin, Italy. Naito and Belson will be attending in person as the conference returns mostly to an onsite event.
Katie Kitamura's 6 favorite books with sentimental themes
Katie Kitamura's Intimacies, now out in paperback, is about a woman assigned to be the translator for a former ruler on trial in The Hague for war crimes. The New York Times named the novel one of the 10 best books of 2021. The Dry Heart by Natalia Ginzburg (1947)
Taylor! Blackpink! J Balvin! What the Stars Wore (and Said) on the VMAs Red Carpet
Even before Blackpink threw it down on the MTV Video Music Awards stage, the girl group was serving designer drama on the VMAs black carpet. Making their U.S. award show debut, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé served up a dose of high fashion on the carpet, choosing sophistication over provocation in ensembles from Chanel, Dior, Celine and Saint-Laurent (each of the girls works with their respective fashion houses as a global ambassador).
Taylor Swift Announces All-New Album, ‘Midnights,’ Set for October
Taylor Swift surprised fans Sunday night with the announcement of an all-new album, “Midnights,” set to come out Oct. 21. The reveal of the album came during her climactic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, as she accepted an award for video of the year, although she waited until midnight ET to reveal the name of the forthcoming record on her social media, along with not-quite-complete album art.
2022 VMAs: Taylor’s Bombshell, Nicki’s Triumph and Blackpink’s Star-Making Performance
Look, MTV — you knew she was trouble when she walked in. If you didn’t want Taylor Swift wreaking chaos at the MTV Video Music Awards, you shouldn’t have invited her. Tay sure knows how to make a glorious mess on her way to the exit. When she won Video of the Year at the end of the night, for her epic, self-directed “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” she casually dropped a bombshell. “I thought it would be fun to tell you that I have a brand new album coming out October 21,” she told the crowd. I swear you could hear a hairpin drop, right when we felt the moment stop.
Nippon TV Seals Major Anime License Deal With Netflix
Nippon TV, a leading Japanese entertainment company, has licensed 13 of its most popular anime titles to Netflix to stream non-exclusively around the world. The first titles to start streaming on Sept. 2, 2022 include the first 38 episodes of ever-popular “Hunter x Hunter,” which will be available in 104 countries, including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE; “Ouran High School Host Club,” in 190 countries; and “Claymore,” in 136 countries.
