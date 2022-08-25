Read full article on original website
Laptop vs tablet: which should you buy?
To discover which is best, laptop vs tablet, we pit the MacBook Air against the iPad Pro. Laptop vs tablet: which is better? Well, for starters, it depends what your budget is. For example, if you don't have more than $100 / £100 to spend, that simply won't be enough to buy a laptop, unless you're lucky enough to find a refurbished one at that price.
IGN
Deal Alert: Lowest Price Ever on the Apple iPad 10.2" WiFi 64GB Tablet
Today Amazon has the latest generation (2021) Apple iPad 10.2" Wi-Fi 64GB tablet for only $279.99. That's a $50 price drop compared to buying it directly from the Apple Store, and $20 cheaper than the best price we saw on Amazon Prime Day. It's only available in Space Gray. Apple...
Intel's Core i5-13600HX Raptor Lake Mobile CPU Benchmarked: Faster Than Alder Lake
First CrossMark results of Intel's Core i5-13600HX leak.
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
reviewed.com
Shop Best Buy for 55 early Labor Day deals on Samsung, Apple, Sony and Frigidaire
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Labor Day 2022 brings about the best deals on top-tier devices for your home and beyond. If you want to skip the exhausting search for the combo of a great product at an even better price, look no further than Best Buy. From powerful kitchen appliances to eye-catching TVs, the tech retailer is offering amazing discounts on some of the best tech you can find in time for the holiday.
The best RTX 3080 laptop deals in August 2022
We're rounding up all the latest RTX 3080 laptop deals from around the web, bringing you the highest value offers available now.
Digital Trends
This powerful business laptop is over $1,000 off at Dell
Now’s the time to shop for some of the best laptop deals of the year. School starts soon, which brings many laptop shoppers to the hunt. Also, tons of businesses start projects in the days after Labor Day. Shopper spending trains savvy computer manufacturers and retailers to offer back-to-school and back-to-work laptop deals. Case in point? Check out this amazing deal on a Dell Vostro 7510 Laptop. This powerhouse Dell laptop is ordinarily priced at $2,427, but for this sale Dell slashed the price by 51% down to just $1,199, a $1,228 savings. If you’ve been waiting to buy a business laptop that will do the heavy lifting for your projects, this is your deal.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s most affordable iPad drops to lowest price yet
Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is even more affordable on Amazon today after a $49.01 discount. The deal brings down the price to just $279.99. This is the lowest ever price we have tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission...
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad falls to an all-time low of $280
Just ahead of Apple's next big event. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Android Authority
The M1 model might be a better deal, but the MacBook Air M2 is the better laptop
The MacBook Air M2 slots in ahead of the already superb MacBook Air M1, tempting would-be owners with a more elegant design, greater peak performance, and quality-of-life changes like a higher-res webcam, brighter screen, and fuller speakers. The Air M1 is inarguably still a better value buy, but the little extra touches make this the better laptop — Apple's best MacBook Air to date, no less.
Digital Trends
Think it’s time to upgrade your gaming CPU? Read this first
We’re on the edge of a new generation of gaming CPUs — 13th-gen Raptor Lake from Intel and Ryzen 7000 from AMD. If you’re reading this on the day it’s published, in fact, AMD is set to launch it’s next-gen processors tomorrow. But should you care?
Shop Coach Outlet’s 24-hour sale for up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off everything
Shop Coach Outlet’s massive 24-hour sale for up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off totes, wallets, crossbodies and so much more.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming monitors today
After splurging on gaming PC deals, your next order of business is to invest in gaming monitor deals. You don’t want to spend your hard-earned cash on a gaming desktop that can run the latest games on the highest settings, only to be disappointed that you won’t appreciate the graphics because your screen is outdated and basic. If you’ve already used up most of your budget on your computer, don’t worry because Dell has just launched a surprise sale on a variety of gaming monitors.
CNET
The Samsung Z Fold 4, on Sale Today, Has Been Turned Into a Windows Phone
Starting Aug. 26, you can buy Samsung's best foldable yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for people who miss the way Microsoft used to make phones, there's good news: With some third-party software, you can turn your new cutting-edge foldable into a Windows Phone. YouTuber Mark Spurrell figured...
CNET
Save Hundreds on LG's New OLED Evo C2 4K TV for Your Entertainment Space
It's no secret that OLED TVs offer unparalleled picture quality. They are thinner, lighter and more energy-efficient than traditional LCD TVs and provide an immersive viewing experience -- however, they can be prohibitively expensive. That's why if you're in the market for an OLED TV, you should be searching for a deal.
Cheap Razer laptop deals 2022: all the latest sales and lowest prices
We're rounding up all the latest cheap Razer laptop deals available right now, with the lowest prices on Blade rigs from all the best retailers.
Digital Trends
The best Lenovo Labor Day deals: ThinkPad and Legion laptops
Labor Day is a great time to pick up a few electronics deals if you’ve missed out on some previous sales events, such as Prime Day. Granted, they aren’t the best deals of the year, but they’re pretty great if you don’t want to wait for several months. If you’re in the market for a laptop, Lenovo has a few surprisingly great deals for you to take a look at.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Pricing Pops Up on Canadian Retailer
If genuine and not placeholders, the Core i9-13900K, i7-13700K, and i5-13600K Canadian prices would translate to US prices of $725, $510, and $355, respectively.
CNET
Make the Switch to PC Gaming With Up to 24% Off Laptops and Desktops
Unfortunately, it's still pretty tricky to get your hands on a next-gen console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. But if you can't wait to try out the latest titles, it might be time to make the switch to PC gaming. Right now, you can pick up a brand-new rig at a discount. Amazon is currently offering up to 24% off a selection of gaming desktops and laptops from top brands like Acer, Asus and Dell. There's no clear-cut expiration on this sale, but with hundreds in savings on the table, we doubt it will last for long. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to pick up one of these powerful PCs at a discount.
