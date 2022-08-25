Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend
Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts
Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's newest 5G REVVL phone is now free with damaged device trade-ins
T-Mobile has a lot of great phones you can get at a crazy low price or even completely free of charge with various strings attached, but while the "Un-carrier's" own-brand REVVL 6 and 6 Pro 5G don't exactly stand out with their design or specs, a killer new deal makes the two 5G-enabled mid-rangers simply irresistible.
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
IGN
Deal Alert: Lowest Price Ever on the Apple iPad 10.2" WiFi 64GB Tablet
Today Amazon has the latest generation (2021) Apple iPad 10.2" Wi-Fi 64GB tablet for only $279.99. That's a $50 price drop compared to buying it directly from the Apple Store, and $20 cheaper than the best price we saw on Amazon Prime Day. It's only available in Space Gray. Apple...
Digital Trends
Skullcandy has super cheap true wireless earbuds — only $20 today
If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Pricing Pops Up on Canadian Retailer
If genuine and not placeholders, the Core i9-13900K, i7-13700K, and i5-13600K Canadian prices would translate to US prices of $725, $510, and $355, respectively.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
Digital Trends
Alienware x14 review: Is thinnest best?
“The Alienware x14 takes the concept of a compact laptop further than ever before.”. Competition for the lightest and thinnest gaming laptop has never been tighter. But Alienware has taken the crown with the Alienware x14, which defies anything that has come before it in size, including options like the Razer Blade 14 or ROG Zephyrus G14.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Ars Technica
The GPU shortage is over. The GPU surplus has arrived!
How quickly things change: A year ago, it was nearly impossible to buy a GeForce GPU for its intended retail price. Now, the company has the opposite problem. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said during the company's Q2 2023 earnings call yesterday that the company is dealing with "excess inventory" of RTX 3000-series GPUs ahead of its next-gen RTX 4000 series release later this year.
The Verge
Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5
Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Digital Trends
The best Razer keyboards to buy in 2022
The best Razer keyboards are some of the best keyboards you can buy in 2022. Razer is a reliable name when it comes to gaming peripherals, with a distinct style that appeals to gamers around the world, especially when it comes to synchronized RGB lighting, which can be customized using Razer's Synapse software.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming monitors today
After splurging on gaming PC deals, your next order of business is to invest in gaming monitor deals. You don’t want to spend your hard-earned cash on a gaming desktop that can run the latest games on the highest settings, only to be disappointed that you won’t appreciate the graphics because your screen is outdated and basic. If you’ve already used up most of your budget on your computer, don’t worry because Dell has just launched a surprise sale on a variety of gaming monitors.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 3DMark Time Spy Extreme scores, power usage and average clock speeds showcased by sketchy leak
Over the past few weeks, multiple leaks have provided insights into Nvidia's Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 graphics cards. As expected, the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 will outperform the reigning champion, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, while the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti will try and keep up with it. Now, a report from a relatively new (and unknown) leaker sheds light on how their younger siblings, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 hold up.
