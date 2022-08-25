Read full article on original website
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Southern Decadence celebrates its 50th anniversary on Labor Day weekend with a parade, parties and more
After two years without Southern Decadence, Grand Marshals Rikki Redd and Danny Girl are looking forward to the return of its parade, which starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in front of the Golden Lantern bar on Royal Street at the edge of the French Quarter. “Decadence is definitely...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Big changes for two Italian restaurants show the heart of local hospitality
Andrea’s Restaurant and Adolfo’s Restaurant both serve Italian food. After that, it seems there are only differences, at least on the surface. Yet there is more, and it runs deep, as recent news of profound changes at each has revealed. It starts with the roles that each of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Checking out 3 disturbances in the tropics | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. There are no named storms or hurricanes, but there are three disturbances out there right now. One is in the Caribbean Sea, and …
wwno.org
When should you evacuate during hurricane season? A Louisiana guide with tips, maps, more
When we asked for your questions about preparing for hurricane season back in June, a common theme emerged. You wanted to know: when a hurricane comes our way, how do you decide when to stay and when to evacuate?. The short answer: it’s complicated, and getting more so. The general...
WDSU
Lower Ninth Ward celebrates its resiliency on 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
NEW ORLEANS — The Lower Ninth Ward celebrated its resiliency in rebuilding since the devastation of Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. There were Food trucks, community organizations and businesses that took part. “I think it showcases it to the highest level. When we came back from Katrina, there was...
WDSU
Shed fire spreads to shotgun home in Uptown
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Uptown on Sunday morning after a shed fire spread to a home. According to NOFD, the fire started on the 1800 block of Jena Street around 5:10 a.m. When units arrived, they noticed smoke coming from a single-story, wood-framed shotgun double.
howafrica.com
The Voodoo Priestess Of New Orleans Who Officiates With The Bible and African Traditions
Her voodoo practice dates back 200 years. Unlike the thematic portrayal of voodoo culture in mud thatch buildings with wooden objects sprinkled with blood and feathers with bottles loosely spread on the floor, the Voodoo Spiritual Temple in New Orleans depicts a flair of modernity in its outlook. A bible...
bizneworleans.com
City Park Announces Transition to a Nonprofit Operator Model
NEW ORLEANS – A year and half after New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright began her tenure, the 170-year-old park has announced big changes to the way it will be managed and operated. The City Park Improvement Association announced this week that it voted to approve a long-term...
WDSU
Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
Make-a-Wish donates bike to New Orleans boy with cerebral palsy
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans boy’s dream came true Saturday with the help of the Make-a-Wish foundation. The organization presented a bike specially made for 7-year-old Akhi Ridgley, a Central City boy with cerebral palsy. Ridgley’s one wish was to be able to ride bikes with his friends in the neighborhood. After he […]
NOLA.com
Long-lost, Katrina-inspired painting by graffiti master Banksy rediscovered, according to report
A painting by the fabled British street artist Banksy that was thought to be destroyed years ago, has been rediscovered and is being restored. The painting, which depicts a child playing on a rope swing that was made from a life preserver, was stenciled on the exterior of a flooded Lower 9th Ward saloon that has since been demolished.
southerntrippers.com
15 Haunted Hotels in New Orleans That Will Creep You Out!
Looking for the best haunted hotels in New Orleans? Are you obsessed with paranormal activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Don’t go any further! We have compiled a list with the best haunted hotels in New Orleans for all those obsessed with spirits, ghouls and ghosts!. New Orleans is...
Eater
Could 24-Hour Bars and Restaurants Make a Comeback in New Orleans?
The recent news that Avenue Pub was up for sale thoroughly rattled New Orleans’s beer and booze world. There was one silver lining to the announcement, however: a planned return to Avenue Pub’s pre-pandemic, 24-hour service. Like in most places, many 24/7 bars and restaurants in New Orleans...
NOLA.com
Mary Zervigon, tireless civic activist and fixture at City Hall for decades, dies at 83
Mary Keller Zervigon, who held posts in two mayoral administrations, worked in a multitude of volunteer activities and reared five children as a divorced mother, died Saturday at her New Orleans home of complications of epilepsy, her son Luis Zervigon said. She was 83. “She did so much good work...
msn.com
Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes
Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
Entergy New Orleans hosts first energy fair
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans hosted its first energy fair Saturday. Customers in attendance were able to learn more about payment options, energy efficient education, electric vehicles and hurricane preparedness. A bill credit raffle rounded out the day. There were several booths from partners to learn about gas payments and Delgado University courses. […]
myneworleans.com
2 Must-See Exhibitions for New Orleans Art and Design Lovers￼
A few weeks ago, I posted about free admittance to various museums this month and how it was a great way to avoid the oppressive heat. There are still a few days left to enjoy the freebies, and if you do, I recommend working the New Orleans Museum of Art into your schedule so that you can catch two exhibitions that will appeal to the design-minded among you.
whereyat.com
Fried Chicken Festival Returns After a Two Year Break
The Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane's is back after its two-year hiatus. Founded in 2016, the fifth annual celebration and comeback of the festival will not only bring back all of the crispy goodness we have all missed but they have announced a new location in the New Orleans Lakefront, new sponsor-led events, a partnership with 2022 major-sponsor Heinz, and many other additions to this year's experience.
NOLA.com
New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
uptownmessenger.com
Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine
Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
