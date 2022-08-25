ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Checking out 3 disturbances in the tropics | New Orleans News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. There are no named storms or hurricanes, but there are three disturbances out there right now. One is in the Caribbean Sea, and …
WDSU

Shed fire spreads to shotgun home in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Uptown on Sunday morning after a shed fire spread to a home. According to NOFD, the fire started on the 1800 block of Jena Street around 5:10 a.m. When units arrived, they noticed smoke coming from a single-story, wood-framed shotgun double.
bizneworleans.com

City Park Announces Transition to a Nonprofit Operator Model

NEW ORLEANS – A year and half after New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright began her tenure, the 170-year-old park has announced big changes to the way it will be managed and operated. The City Park Improvement Association announced this week that it voted to approve a long-term...
WDSU

Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
WGNO

Make-a-Wish donates bike to New Orleans boy with cerebral palsy

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans boy’s dream came true Saturday with the help of the Make-a-Wish foundation. The organization presented a bike specially made for 7-year-old Akhi Ridgley, a Central City boy with cerebral palsy. Ridgley’s one wish was to be able to ride bikes with his friends in the neighborhood. After he […]
southerntrippers.com

15 Haunted Hotels in New Orleans That Will Creep You Out!

Looking for the best haunted hotels in New Orleans? Are you obsessed with paranormal activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Don’t go any further! We have compiled a list with the best haunted hotels in New Orleans for all those obsessed with spirits, ghouls and ghosts!. New Orleans is...
Eater

Could 24-Hour Bars and Restaurants Make a Comeback in New Orleans?

The recent news that Avenue Pub was up for sale thoroughly rattled New Orleans’s beer and booze world. There was one silver lining to the announcement, however: a planned return to Avenue Pub’s pre-pandemic, 24-hour service. Like in most places, many 24/7 bars and restaurants in New Orleans...
msn.com

Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes

Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
WGNO

Entergy New Orleans hosts first energy fair

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans hosted its first energy fair Saturday. Customers in attendance were able to learn more about payment options, energy efficient education, electric vehicles and hurricane preparedness. A bill credit raffle rounded out the day. There were several booths from partners to learn about gas payments and Delgado University courses. […]
myneworleans.com

2 Must-See Exhibitions for New Orleans Art and Design Lovers￼

A few weeks ago, I posted about free admittance to various museums this month and how it was a great way to avoid the oppressive heat. There are still a few days left to enjoy the freebies, and if you do, I recommend working the New Orleans Museum of Art into your schedule so that you can catch two exhibitions that will appeal to the design-minded among you.
whereyat.com

Fried Chicken Festival Returns After a Two Year Break

The Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane's is back after its two-year hiatus. Founded in 2016, the fifth annual celebration and comeback of the festival will not only bring back all of the crispy goodness we have all missed but they have announced a new location in the New Orleans Lakefront, new sponsor-led events, a partnership with 2022 major-sponsor Heinz, and many other additions to this year's experience.
NOLA.com

New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
uptownmessenger.com

Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine

Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
