Beloit man found guilty of 2020 homicide in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD — A Winnebago County jury has convicted a Wisconsin man of first degree murder in connection with a homicide in South Beloit.

Devonte L. Hyler, 30, of Beloit, was found guilty on Aug. 18 of the April 9, 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old Jwan Lamon, of Janesville.

Prosecutors say Hyler shot Lamon multiple times in a car that was being driven in the 1500 block of Fischer Road and then abandoned the vehicle with the victim’s body inside on a residential street in Beloit.

The case is set for a hearing on Oct. 4 while Hyler’s tentative sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 1.

