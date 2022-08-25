Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Millionaire by 50: Investment advisor Lester Wade Jones on the significance of saving early
ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to building wealth, it’s not about what you make, it’s about what you keep. That’s the word from Lester Wade Jones, an Alabama-based investment advisor with more than 25 years of experience assisting clients and over $100 million in accumulated investment assets. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” Jones joins host Corie Murray to share the advice he finds most critical for the success of those who would one day like to see their bank balance become a seven-digit number.
A Weekend in Florida: Orlando and Visiting My Best Friend
We all need a little weekend getaway every now and then. Staycations are nice but sometimes, you want to go to a place that's further than areas close to you. A change in scenery or pace is what your mind and body need sometimes.
attractionsmagazine.com
Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex
Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando’s Magical Dining starts today: See participating restaurants & menus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year. The event start Friday and runs through Oct. 2. Magical Dining will feature 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person. The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 28, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcomed newly appointed Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan, Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood, Parkland parent and activist Tony Montalto and Neil Volz, Deputy Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.
click orlando
🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
‘You should put your name in’: Florida’s unclaimed property available
TAMPA, Fla. — The state of Florida returned more than 1.7 billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including 388 million dollars last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant chain from Vegas opens new location here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Las Vegas-based restaurant chain CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog has opened its first Florida location at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando. CrunCheese offers a twist...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
Goodwill Industries to host hiring events; here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida announced they will be hosting two hiring events for its Orange Blossom Trail location. The events will be held at the Goodwill store located at 7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
treasurecoast.com
Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations
Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations. Right about now Treasure Coast families are planning for a fall or winter family reunion or staycation with a group of friends and relatives. Many are considering Orlando as their destination as Florida’s so-called “Theme Park Central” has a wealth of attractions for all ages. Some families may be debating whether to book cottage or cabin accommodations or several hotel rooms at a resort for their reunion. Here is an idea: Why not select a lodging that combines both cottage or cabin accommodations at a resort for the best of both worlds?
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
7-foot gator found at Florida middle school drop-off
7-foot gator found at Florida middle school drop-off – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The sheriff’s office said the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission took the gator...
click orlando
Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
Homeowners find property falsely listed “for sale” online, again
ORLANDO, Fla. — In December, Patricia Waring found her family land listed as “for sale” online when someone showed up at her house to ask about the land. Only one problem, the land wasn’t for sale and someone had posted a photo and the address online.
foodgressing.com
Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th
Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
mynews13.com
Disney World updates fireworks show, Universal adds menus to HHN stands and SeaWorld offers Fun Card deal
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. ICE!, the holiday-themed attraction, is returning to Gaylord Palms after a two-year absence, and we’re diving into all the details about this year’s theme. Plus, Universal Orlando has revealed the full lineup for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, so we're breaking down everything we know about the haunted houses, scare zones and more. Listen to this week's episode here!
Comments / 1