ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Millionaire by 50: Investment advisor Lester Wade Jones on the significance of saving early

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to building wealth, it’s not about what you make, it’s about what you keep. That’s the word from Lester Wade Jones, an Alabama-based investment advisor with more than 25 years of experience assisting clients and over $100 million in accumulated investment assets. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” Jones joins host Corie Murray to share the advice he finds most critical for the success of those who would one day like to see their bank balance become a seven-digit number.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex

Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 28, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcomed newly appointed Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan, Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood, Parkland parent and activist Tony Montalto and Neil Volz, Deputy Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Mobile#Barcode#Ios#Android#The Florida Lottery
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Publix
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations

Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations. Right about now Treasure Coast families are planning for a fall or winter family reunion or staycation with a group of friends and relatives. Many are considering Orlando as their destination as Florida’s so-called “Theme Park Central” has a wealth of attractions for all ages. Some families may be debating whether to book cottage or cabin accommodations or several hotel rooms at a resort for their reunion. Here is an idea: Why not select a lodging that combines both cottage or cabin accommodations at a resort for the best of both worlds?
ORLANDO, FL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

7-foot gator found at Florida middle school drop-off

7-foot gator found at Florida middle school drop-off – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The sheriff’s office said the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission took the gator...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
POLK COUNTY, FL
foodgressing.com

Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th

Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Disney World updates fireworks show, Universal adds menus to HHN stands and SeaWorld offers Fun Card deal

From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. ICE!, the holiday-themed attraction, is returning to Gaylord Palms after a two-year absence, and we’re diving into all the details about this year’s theme. Plus, Universal Orlando has revealed the full lineup for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, so we're breaking down everything we know about the haunted houses, scare zones and more. Listen to this week's episode here!
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy