Rockford, IL

Rockford man guilty of raping woman at gunpoint

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Aaron Lambert, 40, guilty of two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said on the night of May 10th, 2020, Lambert offered to give a woman a ride to McDonalds.

After picking up the food, the woman reportedly asked to be taken home, but Lambert locked the car doors and drove her to his apartment in the 500 block of 7th Street, where he then forced her to have sex with him at gunpoint.

Later, authorities say Lambert took the woman’s phone and threatened not to let her go.

He was found guilty of the crime on Wednesday, August 25th.

Lambert faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.

BLM4LIFE
3d ago

If he is guilty..... may he be punished in whatever way that will keep him from Ever taking someone's peace and self esteem Ever again!!!💯🤬🤔🙏🏾

RobX
3d ago

As he sits in prison watching life go by I hope he thinks to himself "I threw my life for some bootay?" I pray the lady is able to recover and find some modicum of peace.

