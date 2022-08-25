ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Ridgeland Library to return to normal operating hours in September

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7Jto_0hV70aeo00

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ridgeland Library will return to normal operating hours on September 7, 2022.

The Madison County Journal reported a contract resolution happened between the city and the Madison County Library Board.

Barnett Reservoir discharge increased due to rain

Last week, the library announced they were cutting back on operation hours due to a lack of funds.

City Clerk Paula Tierce told the Madison County Journal that the contract was approved by the city board at a special meeting on Monday. The item passed with a 6-1 vote.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

JPS announces changes for schools due to Pearl River flooding

UPDATE: 08/29/2022 6:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced that students who attend Forest Hill High and Timberlawn Elementary schools will shift to virtual learning on Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30 due to ongoing water pressure issues. Staff members from those schools will be housed […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors evacuate ahead of predicted flood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in flood-prone areas of Jackson are preparing ahead of more predicted flooding. With the 2020 flood still fresh on many people’s minds, they’re doing everything they can to protect their homes and families. As Pearl River water levels continue to rise, those living along Canton Club Circle are bracing […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Pearl River at Jackson to crest lower than expected, according to PRVWSD

General Manager John Sigman with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced Sunday morning that the Pearl River at Jackson is expected to crest lower than the predicted 36' major flood stage. Officials with the PRVWSD began to discharge water out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir at 60,000 cubic...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Ridgeland, MS
City
Madison, MS
Ridgeland, MS
Government
Madison County, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Ridgeland mobile home community under mandatory evacuation

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27. McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation. […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Some Jackson Public Schools going virtual due to Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools announced changes to some school schedules due to flooding from the Pearl River. Scholars who attend McLeod Elementary will shift to virtual learning Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30. Scholars who attend the following schools and live in impacted areas will have...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Barnett Reservoir inflows crest on Sunday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows have crested. However, they said there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Downtown Yazoo City to get upgrades with $12M

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The downtown area of Yazoo City will get some upgrades after the city was awarded over $12 million through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grants (RAISE) federal program. The Yazoo Herald reported Congressman Bennie Thompson secured the total $12,641,440 in funds for the city. With that money, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Ridgeland Library#The City Board#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Officials warn neighbors to prepare for expected flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still bracing for the possibility of major flooding in the next few days. The mayor is warning people in low-lying areas to evacuate. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) is holding discharge at the Reservoir at 60,000 cubic feet per second. But it could […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Ridgeland community told to evacuate ahead of cresting Pearl River

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland community is bracing for flooding. The Harbor Pines mobile home community flooded in 2020. Friday, some residents were preparing for rising water that could affect communities as early as Sunday evening. One family said they have loaded some of their belongings into their car,...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

JSU donates food, water during annual Crop Drop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) held its annual Crop Drop service project at Blackburn Middle School. The line stretched almost all the way down to Ellis Avenue. Dozens of volunteers came out to help. Students say they’re glad to help their community. “When I’m given the opportunity, I like to just go […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLBT

Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland’s mayor declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas that are subject to flooding. “Due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m.,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.”
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Mandatory evacuation ordered in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND — A mandatory evacuation of the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community was ordered Saturday ahead of anticipated flooding of the nearby Pearl River. “Yesterday I️ declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas for the City of Ridgeland, Mississippi, that are subject to flooding,” Mayor Gene F. McGee said Saturday. “Today, due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2:00 p.m. For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community. Ridgeland's Fire and Police Departments will be assisting in such evacuation immediately. “
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Crews make repairs to Highway 489 after washout

UPDATE: The highway reopened on Friday. NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are making repairs to Highway 489 in Newton County. A large section of the highway was washed out on Wednesday, August 24 during a flash flood event. MDOT officials said continued rainfall has delayed the repair […]
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

More water discharged from Barnett Reservoir on Saturday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS) on Saturday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) will hold the discharge at the Barnett Reservoir to 60,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) for at least 12 hours. The lake current stands at 298.29 feet above mean sea […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson officials provide update on expected flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and emergency officials held a news conference on Saturday to provide updates on expected flooding in the capital city. Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. In Jackson, the Pearl River […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor, Sen. Wicker visit Pearl River flood sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) visited areas of the city that were flooded by the Pearl River on Sunday, August 28 as part of a plan to prevent future flooding. After heavy rainfall last week, officials with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy