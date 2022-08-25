Ridgeland Library to return to normal operating hours in September

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ridgeland Library will return to normal operating hours on September 7, 2022.

The Madison County Journal reported a contract resolution happened between the city and the Madison County Library Board.

Last week, the library announced they were cutting back on operation hours due to a lack of funds.

City Clerk Paula Tierce told the Madison County Journal that the contract was approved by the city board at a special meeting on Monday. The item passed with a 6-1 vote.

