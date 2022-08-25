ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

newsantaana.com

A woman was fatally stabbed in Santa Ana this morning

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:41 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a call of a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of north Gunther Place. Officers responded and located a female adult suffering from a stab wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.
SANTA ANA, CA

