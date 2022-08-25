Jack Wilshere was captured giving a passionate speech after recording his first win as the coach of Arsenal’s under 18s side, against arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Wilshere, who was a product of Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy took his first steps into management when he was appointed as the coach of the under 18s side on the back of his retirement from playing professional football.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO