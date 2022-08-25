Read full article on original website
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
BREAKING: Antony slams Ajax in bombshell interview, demands they let him leave
Manchester United target Antony has spoken about the speculations surrounding his Ajax future. The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the large majority of the transfer window. With a deal said to be inching ever closer, Antony has spoken about his situation during an...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich branded 'the worst bit of business ever seen in football'
Paul Merson believes Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is "the worst bit of business" he has ever seen in football. The Senegalese forward ended a glorious six-year stint at Liverpool in the summer, joining Bayern Munich in a £35 million switch and penning a three-year deal.
West Brom striker Daryl Dike has been washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for eight months
West Brom forward Daryl Dike has confessed to washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for the past eight months. And no, this is not a joke. Here he is telling the story. The 22-year-old American, who joined Steve Bruce's side from MLS outfit Orlando City in January, opened up about the unfortunate series of events in a recent video on his TikTok account.
Bernardo Silva left 'unimpressed' as Manchester City reject €70M offer from Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City have rejected a €70 million offer for Bernardo Silva from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer deadline, according to a new report. In recent weeks, it has seemed like Silva has come to terms with spending the current campaign in Manchester. Several reports have suggested that the...
Rival managers have been calling each other to talk about stopping 'alien' Erling Haaland, he's that good
It has emerged that rival Premier League managers have been calling each other in a bid to try and stop in-form Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old forward, who joined Pep Guardiola's side from Borussia Dortmund this summer in a deal worth £51 million, has already scored six goals in four league games this season.
Latest on Pulisic, Broja and Gilmour's futures at Chelsea as Crystal Palace lodge £27 million bid for Conor Gallagher
Chelsea are set for a busy end to the transfer window this week and many players are still being linked with moves away, including Christian Pulisic, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and Armando Broja. Thomas Tuchel has landed six summer signings so far, with more expected this week - Wesley Fofana...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Jack Wilshere gave passionate speech after first win as Arsenal coach against Tottenham Hotspur
Jack Wilshere was captured giving a passionate speech after recording his first win as the coach of Arsenal’s under 18s side, against arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Wilshere, who was a product of Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy took his first steps into management when he was appointed as the coach of the under 18s side on the back of his retirement from playing professional football.
Yann Sommer made record 19 saves against Bayern Munich, it was an all-time goalkeeping performance
Yann Sommer made a record 19 saves for Borussia Monchengladbach as they held on for a 1-1 draw against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Saturday evening. Hansi Flick's side, who are chasing an 11th consecutive league title, absolutely battered their opponents at the Allianz Arena. But they needed an 83rd...
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang physically assaulted during 'violent' armed robbery at his home
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was physically assaulted during a 'violent' armed robbery at his home in Castelldefels, Barcelona on Monday morning, according to reports. At least four men are alleged to have entered the property at 1am, according to Spanish publication El Pais, who report that the thieves climbed into the garden and threatened both Aubameyang and his wife with firearms and iron bars.
Breaking: Fabrizio Romano confirms €100 million Antony transfer to Manchester United is COMPLETE
Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Ajax for the transfer of Brazilian winger Antony in a deal worth up to €100 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian transfer guru revealed the news on Sunday evening, following reports that the 22-year-old was closing in on the move earlier in the day.
3 ways Erik ten Hag can line up his Manchester United front three with Antony signing
Manchester United are on the verge of signing Ajax winger Antony following months of negotiations with the Eredivisie club and he will offer some much needed quality to the front line at Old Trafford. The Brazilian was so keen to make the move happen that he exclusively spoke to Fabrizio...
