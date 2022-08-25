DBusiness Daily Update: Pontiac Receives Certified Local Government Status Supporting Historic Preservation, and More

Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph Serwach
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
New leader of Michigan Methodists' Greater Detroit District steps up to serve
These days, when stepping into the churches he oversees, Rev. Darryl Totty loves to greet others with a heartwarming phrase: “It is good to be in the heart of the district.”. There are actually 79 congregations in the Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church’s Greater Detroit District, of...
deadlinedetroit.com
Downtown Detroit ranked near last for U.S. city center Covid recoveries
Downtown Detroit is at just 42% of its pre-pandemic activity level since the pandemic, according to an analysis of smart phone data from March and May. That puts it 59th of 62 major U.S. city downtowns reviewed by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California at Berkeley, the Free Press reports.
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Detroit
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Detroit from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: This Southwest Detroit neighborhood will soon have a new pocket park and greenway
Until recently, Bieniek Park and Dingeman Park in Southwest Detroit’s Chadsey Condon neighborhood were often referred to as “ghost parks”, abandoned recreation areas that have fallen by the wayside. Ethelyn Carroll, a Southwest Detroiter and president of the area’s United Block Club Council, remembers how bad things...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Morning Sun
Mobile home park residents say they feel powerless against ‘predatory’ investor groups
That’s what residents of a mobile home park in Clarkston say about their current living situation. Megan Green and her family moved into Independence Woods in January 2010 and paid around $300 a month for a space for the mobile home they purchased. Two years later, Utah-based Kingsley Management...
Detroit News
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
soultracks.com
Detroit celebrates David Washington's 22 years on the radio
(August 28, 2022) David Washington, from Detroit, MI, celebrated 22 years on the air with his show David Washington’s 20 Grand Revue Show, last weekend in the heart of Detroit at Bert’s Marketplace, a multi-purpose venue nestled right on Russell Street, the heart of Detroit’s market place.
Michigan Matters: WGPR's Legacy Impacting A New Generation; Pulse of the Region & State
Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It's a celebration of WGPR-TV – the first black-owned and operated television station in the nation which was located in Detroit --- as legendary anchor Amyre Makupson, Program Manager Joe Spencer and Detroit Pistons Broadcaster Greg Kelser appear to discuss its impact on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" 8 a.m. this Sunday.The trio appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talked about WGPR Historical Society's upcoming event to mark the occasion and raise funds to build a new wing dedicated to its past to inspire a new generation of African American journalists at its original location on E....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- what to know. Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this...
Detroit giant slide on Belle Isle reopens to brave and curious; 'It hurt'
A giant slide in Detroit reopened Friday to people willing to see if its modified surface was a bit tamer, days after video went viral of riders getting bounced around on the bumpy ramp. The Department of Natural Resources scrubbed the surface at Belle Isle state park, sprayed water and...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Sugar Factory Detroit Opens at One Campus Martius on Aug. 29, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Sugar Factory Detroit Starts Serving Giant Sweets Downtown on Aug. 29. Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which claims to be...
wrif.com
Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
michiganradio.org
Report forecasts Detroit overcoming pandemic challenges faster than the rest of the state
A new report from the University of Michigan predicts that Detroit will recover from the effects of the pandemic more quickly than the rest of the state. The Detroit Economic Outlook forecasts the state of the economy through 2027. The report was done by University of Michigan’s Research Seminar in...
Detroit News
Insider: Top Michigan Democrats may not need to debate GOP opponents, lawmaker suggests
Lansing — State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who's gained national attention for her approach to taking on Republican attacks, is contending that top Michigan Democrats don't necessarily need to participate in debates this fall to get their messages out to voters. McMorrow, a Democrat from Royal Oak, made the comments...
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit
Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
