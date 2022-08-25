DBusiness Daily Update: Pontiac Receives Certified Local Government Status Supporting Historic Preservation, and More

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It's a celebration of WGPR-TV – the first black-owned and operated television station in the nation which was located in Detroit --- as legendary anchor Amyre Makupson, Program Manager Joe Spencer and Detroit Pistons Broadcaster Greg Kelser appear to discuss its impact on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" 8 a.m. this Sunday.The trio appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talked about WGPR Historical Society's upcoming event to mark the occasion and raise funds to build a new wing dedicated to its past to inspire a new generation of African American journalists at its original location on E....

