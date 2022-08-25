ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 2

Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
California Sports
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs’ Ian Happ notches peculiar home run feat MLB hasn’t seen in nearly 25 years

Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Trevor Hoffman
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Craig Kimbrel
NBC Sports

Alex Cora shares message for Jarren Duran after demotion to Triple-A

This season has been a learning experience for Jarren Duran, to say the least. The Boston Red Sox optioned the 25-year-old outfielder to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Trevor Story, who returns to the active roster after a lengthy injury hiatus. Duran spent more than...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy