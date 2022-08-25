Read full article on original website
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2019, when he split the season between Cincinnati and Cleveland. He had a rumored agreement with the Braves in 2020, but he came down with Covid before it was finalized and Atlanta went a different direction. Puig has...
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
The St. Louis Cardinals star needs just 7 home runs to hit the mark. But only three dozen games remain this season.
Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.
The San Diego Padres were widely praised for their aggressive move to acquire closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the MLB trade deadline. In retrospect, they have to be wondering if they made a big mistake in doing so. On Sunday, Hader was brought in for the...
This season has been a learning experience for Jarren Duran, to say the least. The Boston Red Sox optioned the 25-year-old outfielder to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Trevor Story, who returns to the active roster after a lengthy injury hiatus. Duran spent more than...
