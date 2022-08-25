Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO