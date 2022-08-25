ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Organ and tissue donation saves, changes lives

By Brett Milam
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Powerful truths, spoken and listened to, have the capacity to change, and even save, lives. The powerful truth about organ, eye and tissue donation is that those gifts can save up to eight lives, heal the lives of up to 75 more and restore the sight of two people through cornea donation.

In recognition of August as National Minority Donor Awareness Month, we at LifeCenter Organ Donor Network invite everyone in the community to our Second Annual Live Healthy and Move Health Fair on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, in partnership with WeTHRIVE! Forest Park and the Forest Park Fire Department, will be at the fire department, located at 1201 W. Kemper Road.

This free, family-friendly, fun event will have live music by DJ Andy G, with line dancing, along with yoga, Zumba and kickboxing. For the kids, there will be games, including Giant Jenga. Unique to this health fair is the free food and shaved ice provided by MashRoots, Best Thing Smokin' and Kona Ice, thanks to the generosity of our Hero sponsors: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and the Center for Closing the Health Gap. The first 50 people at the health fair who complete a survey about their experience will receive a free T-shirt.

LifeCenter recognizes that truths matter in our communities of color because more than 60% of the patients on the national transplant waiting list are people of color, most of whom are waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant. Closing the gap between those waiting and those saying "yes" to donation is a necessary step in providing more support for patients in kidney failure, so they are not living their lives on dialysis, but, instead, receive a kidney transplant to restore quality of life. Dialysis patients with end-stage renal disease on long-term dialysis therapy have a higher mortality due to predominantly cardiovascular causes.

That is why at the health fair, LIfeCenter will have myriad health screenings and learning opportunities available, including vision, dental and mental health screenings, bike and fire safety, UC's mobile stroke unit, CPR and stroke awareness, the Kidney Foundation, the Sickle Cell Center, Sunrise Treatment Center and much more available for free.

The health fair will be a can’t-miss opportunity to have fun in the community, while also learning about ways to be mindful of, and listen to, the powerful truth your body is telling you.

Your truth matters − the concerns, fears and questions you may have about organ, eye and tissue donation − which is why LifeCenter is here in the Greater Cincinnati area serving 2 million people across 16 counties in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky to help you make an informed decision and register as an organ, eye and tissue donor, at any time, by visiting your local driver's license agency, or online at lifepassiton.org.

Brett Milam is a communications associate with LifeCenter. He can be reached at bmilam@lifepassiton.org.

