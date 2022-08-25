ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Legends Patch 12.17 Release Date

New patches in League of Legends bring buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to both systems and Champions in the game, making them important to keep track of for players who want to stay up-to-date on the game's latest changes. While Patch 12.16 released a few days ago, players may be wondering...
Zenith Games Jayce Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

The Zenith Games Jayce skin is coming to League of Legends. Skins are the best way to customize a champion's appearance in League of Legends, allowing them to change the colors and cosmetics of their favorite characters on the battlefield, as well as get a glimpse into the lore and alternate lore of League of Legends. Zenith Games Jayce is the newest skin coming for the brilliant inventor.
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Content

Blizzard revealed that it will be hosting a special summit for content creators to prepare for the new information that will be released. Overwatch community manager Andy Belford shared on his personal Twitter account that fans will be seeing some streamers absent as they are preparing for the creator summit. The chosen content creators will be able to share the news in September. Players should stay on the lookout for what is to come in the upcoming month.
