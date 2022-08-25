Read full article on original website
League of Legends Patch 12.17 Release Date
New patches in League of Legends bring buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to both systems and Champions in the game, making them important to keep track of for players who want to stay up-to-date on the game's latest changes. While Patch 12.16 released a few days ago, players may be wondering...
High on Life Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay
High on Life is planned to be released on December 13, 2022. During the showcase, the game was given to be released during the month of October.
MLB The Show 22 Finest Program Release Date
Here's what we know about when MLB The Show 22's Finest Program will kick off.
MLB・
Atomic Heart has a release date, a new trailer, and an absolute banger of '80s Soviet pop
The game's new trailer shows off its combat and, more importantly, gives you an excuse to listen to Zvezdnoe Leto.
Zenith Games Jayce Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
The Zenith Games Jayce skin is coming to League of Legends. Skins are the best way to customize a champion's appearance in League of Legends, allowing them to change the colors and cosmetics of their favorite characters on the battlefield, as well as get a glimpse into the lore and alternate lore of League of Legends. Zenith Games Jayce is the newest skin coming for the brilliant inventor.
Destiny 2 King's Fall World's First Race: Release Date
Destiny 2 King's Fall is returning to the game after debuting in the first expansion The Taken King in 2015. King's Fall will make a return to Destiny 2 during the opening week of Season of Plunder.
Pokémon UNITE 1st Anniversary Content Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the 1st Anniversary content coming soon to Pokémon UNITE.
'Hunger Games' Director Joins BioShock Film Adaptation
Francis Lawrence ("The Hunger Games: Catching Fire") will direct the BioShock film adaptation for Netflix.
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Content
Blizzard revealed that it will be hosting a special summit for content creators to prepare for the new information that will be released. Overwatch community manager Andy Belford shared on his personal Twitter account that fans will be seeing some streamers absent as they are preparing for the creator summit. The chosen content creators will be able to share the news in September. Players should stay on the lookout for what is to come in the upcoming month.
