KULR8
Missoula PD: Robbery suspect deceased following officer-involved shooting
A robbery suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday. Missoula police responded to several robbery calls in the city before the suspect was located by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy just after 11:30 am on Highway 10.
Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire reported to be burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch
HELENA, Mont. - A fire is burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch. Friday afternoon, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported a lightning strike was reported in the area, and that a fire is burning an estimated 50 to 60 acres. Multiple resources from different...
‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison
Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over the last few months about treatment from management, which culminated in […] The post ‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Crash caused delays on Highway 93 south of Missoula
An accident at the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Blue Mountain Road near Missoula is causing delays.
U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art
A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Florence home catches on fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Florence Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 5:04 a.m. on Bass Creek Road in Florence. On scene, Florence Volunteer Fire Department saw approximately a quarter of the residence on fire. Officials say once they started putting out the...
Wildfire on Mount Helena burns 18 acres Sunday
A wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena burned about 18 acres, with officials saying firefighting efforts were hampered by a drone flying overhead. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said about 4:30 p.m. that fire crews are transitioning to mop up and will remain on-site throughout the night. He said weather remained the wild card, especially if the winds pick up.
Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in January 6 insurrection
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick […]
Missoula crews attack structure fire on Whitaker Dr.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire officials attacked a structure fire on Whitaker Drive in the South Hills of Missoula on Thursday afternoon. Officials were first dispatched to a reported vehicle fire just before 2:30 p.m. Multiple units responded to the scene and found the blaze had engulfed eight vehicles and...
Park Lake Dam rehabilitation work coming
Press release from the Forest Service Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. HELENA, Mont, August 23, 2022 – After increased seepage was observed in Park Lake Dam’s annual inspection, the dam is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning this Fall. “This is not a public safety emergency, but...
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties
Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
Pleasant conditions today precede an incoming stretch of above average temperatures
A pleasant afternoon is in store for western Montana today. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around normal, if not a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Highs should remain in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon, and lows will drop into the 40s overnight.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles
It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
[WATCH] Montana Bar Brawl Straight Out Of Romeo and Juliet Story
We have all spent some time studying the masterful works of Shakespeare. Even if you were not forced to study his works in school, odds are you still are familiar with his writings. The most famous of which has got to be the story of "Romeo and Juliet." We all...
