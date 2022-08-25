ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helmville, MT

NBCMontana

Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West

Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison

Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over the last few months about treatment from management, which culminated in […] The post ‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art

A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Accident delays traffic on Hwy 93 south

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is delaying traffic on Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road in Missoula. Crews are clearing the accident and motorists will still experience minor delays.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Florence home catches on fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Florence Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 5:04 a.m. on Bass Creek Road in Florence. On scene, Florence Volunteer Fire Department saw approximately a quarter of the residence on fire. Officials say once they started putting out the...
FLORENCE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Wildfire on Mount Helena burns 18 acres Sunday

A wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena burned about 18 acres, with officials saying firefighting efforts were hampered by a drone flying overhead. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said about 4:30 p.m. that fire crews are transitioning to mop up and will remain on-site throughout the night. He said weather remained the wild card, especially if the winds pick up.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula crews attack structure fire on Whitaker Dr.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire officials attacked a structure fire on Whitaker Drive in the South Hills of Missoula on Thursday afternoon. Officials were first dispatched to a reported vehicle fire just before 2:30 p.m. Multiple units responded to the scene and found the blaze had engulfed eight vehicles and...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Park Lake Dam rehabilitation work coming

Press release from the Forest Service Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. HELENA, Mont, August 23, 2022 – After increased seepage was observed in Park Lake Dam’s annual inspection, the dam is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning this Fall. “This is not a public safety emergency, but...
HELENA, MT
K96 FM

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties

Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
MONTANA STATE
My Country 95.5

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken...
EAST HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles

It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
MONTANA STATE

