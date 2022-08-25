Read full article on original website
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14
Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
The Lords of the Fallen Playable Platforms Listed
The Lords of the Fallen playable platforms is pretty limited.
New Leak Shows Possible Alien & Predator Collection Rewards in Apex Legends
Each season of Apex Legends contains at least one collection event. Last season, the collection event was named the Awakening Event.
Gold Apex Legends Player Matched Against All Predator Squad
A Gold Apex Legends player was matched against an all-predator squad. The newest season hasn't gone without a hitch with plenty of bugs and glitches, but this problem has been around for multiple seasons. Players understand at this point, that their ranked game could be invaded by upper-tier players. So...
Fortune's Keep Lobby Sizes Increased in Warzone Season 5
The lobby sizes for Fortune's Keep Resurgence have been increased in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff
It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
How to Unlock the EX1 in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is finally here. With it, came a bunch of exciting changes. Although map changes and small gameplay changes are always good, new weapons are what's most interesting. Some weapons are great and others not so much. But with Season 5 came a weapon that definitely wasn't used in World War II, the EX1.
Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Everything on Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Genshin Impact 3.0 Codes: Redeem 60 Primogems for Free
Here's a Redemption Code for Genshin Impact 3.0 in August 2022 players can use for 60 free Primogems.
Warzone Season 5 Weapon Tier List
PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.
Hogwarts Legacy Available Platforms
Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Zenith Games Lee Sin Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Zenith Games Lee Skin is a new skin coming to League of Legends. Zenith Games Lee Sin is coming as a part of a new Zenith Games skinline. These skins are futuristic, sports-inspired cosmetics for Blitzcrank, Jayce, and Lee Sin. For players interested in Lee Sin's new skin, here's the splash art, price, when it will be released, and how player's can obtain it.
How to Unlock Torronas Box in Vampire Survivors
A detailed guide on how to unlock Torronas Box in Vampire Survivors
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size
All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size. Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is set to be the final Warzone season before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The final season to Call of Duty's popular battle royale looks to add a ton of new features, game modes, and guns, and went live on Aug. 24.
Apex Legends Care Package Buff Increases Legendary Weapon Drop Rate
Apex Legends fans know the struggle of finding an early Care Package to find absolute garbage. Respawn Entertainment has obviously seen the frustration and buffed the drop rates of legendary weapons only found in care packages. As before weapons like the Kraber had a 7% drop rate in the first...
Sundering Glare Makes a Return to Destiny 2
Sundering Glare is returning to Destiny 2, as a powerful mod it is returning for Season 18 to create excitement about the recent META. Here is a rundown of what Sundering is and why players are excited for the return.
Destiny 2 King's Fall World's First Race: Release Date
Destiny 2 King's Fall is returning to the game after debuting in the first expansion The Taken King in 2015. King's Fall will make a return to Destiny 2 during the opening week of Season of Plunder.
