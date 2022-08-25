Read full article on original website
I spent $290 to sleep in a remote treehouse in Canada. I thought it was nicer than most hotels I've stayed in.
Insider's reporter stayed in a remote treehouse Airbnb near Niagara Falls, Canada, that came with a luxe shower, a comfy bed, and total relaxation.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year. Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?. Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53,...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Mystery as two tourists found dead in New York City Airbnb after traveling together for business trip
TWO tourists who were reportedly on a work trip to New York City were found dead in their Airbnb on Wednesday. The two men, identified by Italian media as Luca Nogaris, 38, and Alessio Picelli, 48, were initially found unconscious inside a basement apartment, according to police. Cops were called...
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
Friends Treating House 'as an Airbnb' During Visit Sparks Fury
The host said that she saved her friends around $592, but they drank her alcohol in return and acted "insulted" when asked to replace it.
I'm a luxury travel agent for the ultra-wealthy. I've sent out search teams for lost luggage and booked a $15,000 private flight for a COVID-positive client.
Stacy Fischer Rosenthal has been in the business for 40 years and has never seen such chaos, from changing plans due to weather to lost bag emergencies.
Inside the Stunning New Overwater Reef Residence at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Click here to read the full article. The Maldives already has stiff competition amongst its luxury hotels—and the Park Hyatt just upped the stakes with the debut of its newest residence. Located in the Huvadhoo Atoll—just 34 miles from the equator—the new three-bedroom Overwater Reef Residence at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a part of the property’s SLOW concept, which emphasizes a sustainable, organic lifestyle that centers around quality time spent with loved ones. Spanning over 9,600 square feet, the massive residence has unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, complete with the master king bedroom suite on the west wing and...
Trains and cruises offer similar vacation experiences — but after trying both, I'd rather ride the rails
Insider's reporter traveled by cruise and train and found surprising similarities, but favors a train's diverse landscapes and lower carbon footprint.
Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight
Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
A couple who met on a plane eloped in Paris after ditching their plans for a destination wedding in St. Lucia
Krystina Burton and Gabriel Solberg were planning a destination wedding in St. Lucia but when it got delayed they planned a dreamy French affair.
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49
Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
"Surprisingly, It's Still Fairly Undiscovered By Americans": Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Underrated Destinations To Consider In Place Of Popular Vacation Spots
"I never hear Americans talking about it, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever been." If you're anything like me, deciding where to take your next international getaway is one of the most challenging decisions to make. There are so many incredible places to see. And while the big tourist cities — like Greece or Tokyo or Paris — are popular for a reason, perhaps you're looking for something more off-the-beaten path.
Greece is the word... for hordes of tourists! Photos reveal the reality of a peak-season holiday in one of the world's most popular destinations
Greece was the ninth most-booked country on the planet for UK travellers in July and August 2022 and the third most-booked country worldwide, according to Skyscanner – and the Greek tourist board revealed that in the first week of August alone, one million holidaymakers arrived at airports in the country.
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
Carnival Has an Answer for Royal Caribbean's Biggest Ships
The cruise industry hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic, but it's well on its way with passenger totals climbing. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) recently announced its 2024-2025 sailing schedule for its Regent Seven Seas line, as well as its line Away in Wonder, which will sail away for 150 days, visiting five continents and 25 countries.
5 US Travel Destinations With the Most Affordable Vacation Rentals
If you've been itching for a vacation, but steep inflation and record-high gas prices kept you home all summer, now might be the time to make your move. The cost of fuel has dropped and prices are...
The best US penthouses on Airbnb
Looking for the perfect spot for your next vacation? Check out our expert's pick of the best Airbnb penthouse properties. Got a special occasion coming up? Feel like playing The Great Gatsby for a night? Whatever the reason, we all deserve a little luxury every now and then and splashing out on a penthouse stay is a great way to get it. And be it a jaw-dropper at any cost or something more affordable with a wow-factor that you could split with pals, Airbnb has the perfect cast of perfect penthouses. You’re in good hands. We’ve scoured the whole of the US – from east to west and (almost) everywhere in between – to find the finest rooftop rentals available on Airbnb. Plus, we’ve got something to meet every price point, too. So invite the whole family, all your besties, or keep it intimate with your beau and start planning for a trip to one of these perfect Airbnb penthouses.
Inside Viking’s new river cruise ship custom built for the Nile in Egypt
The theatrical release of Death on the Nile, based on the popular Agatha Christie novel of the same name, earlier this year, perhaps ignited a resurgence in river cruise travel in the region. Expanding its existing fleet on the Nile, Viking Cruises is preparing to launch a brand new vessel...
Cancun Prepares For Record Breaking Number of Visitors This Fall
A beach near the Hotel Zone in Cancun, MexicoMedioimages / Photodisc / Getty Images. Cancun has long been a popular destination for Americans seeking warmer temperatures. Traffic to the popular vacation spot only increased during the pandemic and has shown no signs of slowing down. The city recently topped the list of US Traveler's favorite destinations for fall.
