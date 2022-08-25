Looking for the perfect spot for your next vacation? Check out our expert's pick of the best Airbnb penthouse properties. Got a special occasion coming up? Feel like playing The Great Gatsby for a night? Whatever the reason, we all deserve a little luxury every now and then and splashing out on a penthouse stay is a great way to get it. And be it a jaw-dropper at any cost or something more affordable with a wow-factor that you could split with pals, Airbnb has the perfect cast of perfect penthouses. You’re in good hands. We’ve scoured the whole of the US – from east to west and (almost) everywhere in between – to find the finest rooftop rentals available on Airbnb. Plus, we’ve got something to meet every price point, too. So invite the whole family, all your besties, or keep it intimate with your beau and start planning for a trip to one of these perfect Airbnb penthouses.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO