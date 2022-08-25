ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Robb Report

Inside the Stunning New Overwater Reef Residence at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Click here to read the full article. The Maldives already has stiff competition amongst its luxury hotels—and the Park Hyatt just upped the stakes with the debut of its newest residence. Located in the Huvadhoo Atoll—just 34 miles from the equator—the new three-bedroom Overwater Reef Residence at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a part of the property’s SLOW concept, which emphasizes a sustainable, organic lifestyle that centers around quality time spent with loved ones. Spanning over 9,600 square feet, the massive residence has unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, complete with the master king bedroom suite on the west wing and...
TravelNoire

Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight

Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
BuzzFeed

"Surprisingly, It's Still Fairly Undiscovered By Americans": Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Underrated Destinations To Consider In Place Of Popular Vacation Spots

"I never hear Americans talking about it, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever been." If you're anything like me, deciding where to take your next international getaway is one of the most challenging decisions to make. There are so many incredible places to see. And while the big tourist cities — like Greece or Tokyo or Paris — are popular for a reason, perhaps you're looking for something more off-the-beaten path.
prestigeonline.com

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
TheStreet

Carnival Has an Answer for Royal Caribbean's Biggest Ships

The cruise industry hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic, but it's well on its way with passenger totals climbing. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) recently announced its 2024-2025 sailing schedule for its Regent Seven Seas line, as well as its line Away in Wonder, which will sail away for 150 days, visiting five continents and 25 countries.
Time Out Global

The best US penthouses on Airbnb

Looking for the perfect spot for your next vacation? Check out our expert's pick of the best Airbnb penthouse properties. Got a special occasion coming up? Feel like playing The Great Gatsby for a night? Whatever the reason, we all deserve a little luxury every now and then and splashing out on a penthouse stay is a great way to get it. And be it a jaw-dropper at any cost or something more affordable with a wow-factor that you could split with pals, Airbnb has the perfect cast of perfect penthouses. You’re in good hands. We’ve scoured the whole of the US – from east to west and (almost) everywhere in between – to find the finest rooftop rentals available on Airbnb. Plus, we’ve got something to meet every price point, too. So invite the whole family, all your besties, or keep it intimate with your beau and start planning for a trip to one of these perfect Airbnb penthouses.
Kevin Alexander

Cancun Prepares For Record Breaking Number of Visitors This Fall

A beach near the Hotel Zone in Cancun, MexicoMedioimages / Photodisc / Getty Images. Cancun has long been a popular destination for Americans seeking warmer temperatures. Traffic to the popular vacation spot only increased during the pandemic and has shown no signs of slowing down. The city recently topped the list of US Traveler's favorite destinations for fall.

