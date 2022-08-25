ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doña Ana County approves money for new hangars at Santa Teresa jetport

By Michael McDevitt, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES - The county commission accepted a federal grant Tuesday and awarded a contract to grade and construct new taxilanes at the Doña Ana County International Jetport to accomodate a slew of new T-hangars.

The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously 4-0 to approve the item Aug. 23. District 2 Commissioner Diana Murillo was absent.

The $3.19 million project will be completed with a combination of federal, state and county funds. The Federal Aviation Agency will contribute $2.25 million — a sum touted by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich during a visit to the jetport last week; the senator had sponsored the appropriation. The New Mexico Department of Transportation, Air Division will contribute $470,299, pending county commission approval in September. The jetport itself will contribute $330,000 out of its Operations funds, and $140,299 will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The construction of new taxilanes and related infrastructure will support at least seven, potentially 12, new hangars at the jetport.

The county awarded a $2.578 million contract to Morrow Enterprises for the construction of the new jetport infrastructure. Testing and engineering will make up the other $441,496 in costs.

The county's goal is to establish air cargo handling capabilities at the jetport. To that end, the county board of commissioners approved the first land lease agreement at the jetport in July. Burrell Aviation Doña Ana, LLC, plans to construct a new air cargo handling facility, cold storage, distribution center and aircraft maintenance hangars at the jetport costing $72 million. Burrell's endeavor will be accommodated by an $11 million county project to construct related infrastructure. The county plans to use state capital outlay to complete its share of the project.

The county must upgrade its runway and several taxiways and construct ramps and related airport infrastructure to allow for larger and heavier aircraft — specifically C-III category aircraft such as the Boeing 737-700 series.

Additionally, the county commission on Tuesday approved a land swap between the county and Franklin Mountain Management, Inc. The company is planning to use land traded from the county to build the first two of 11 planned warehouses at the jetport, the first phase of an airport industrial park.

Michael McDevitt is a city and county government reporter for the Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-202-3205, mmcdevitt@lcsun-news.com or @MikeMcDTweets on Twitter.

