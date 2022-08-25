ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion is now illegal in Tennessee, but state bans were decades in the making | Opinion

By Ashley Coffield
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
  • Ashley Coffield of Memphis is CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi.
  • Abortion restrictions have always disproportionately impacted Black, brown and working class people, but now anyone who can become pregnant is in danger.
  • The law enforcement and surveillance regime it will take to enforce abortion bans will be like nothing we’ve seen in our lifetimes.

I lead a major abortion provider in the South. Now that we’re forced to indefinitely suspend abortion care in our state, everyone keeps asking me, what’s next?

But before we look ahead, we’ve got to look back. This didn’t happen overnight. It happened because anti-abortion extremists have been focused on banning all abortion for decades, while y’all were afraid they wouldn’t really do it.

As the long-time CEO of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee, I’ve had a front row seat while extremists in this state chipped away at the right to an abortion brick by brick. They passed a statewide abortion ban, burned down our Knoxville clinic, and now because of SCOTUS, our remaining health centers can no longer provide abortion care.

As we fought and sounded the alarm, influential leaders in our state said we were hysterical. Now, our worst fears are reality, and those same leaders say they want to help.

How this all came to pass

This isn’t “I told you so.” I’m inviting you back in time. Let’s look at how this happened, who was silent, and why.

In 2014, the Tennessee state constitution was amended via referendum with the words: “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects the right to an abortion.”

Proponents like amendment co-sponsor Jim Tracy told the press in 2014 that this would only make the state constitution “neutral” on abortion so they could pass “common sense” laws to “protect women’s rights.”

We said then it was a lie, and now we know we were right.

The restrictions on abortion care came, and kept coming, until the legislature passed an abortion ban in the middle of the night while most of you were sleeping.

Leaders are speaking up too late

In the aftermath of the Roe reversal, I’ve been reliving some of the painful conversations from that period. I recall having lunch with local business leaders, who told me that reproductive care was really none of their business, but that they supported what I was doing.

I remember meeting with faith leaders in their churches, who told me that they could not take a stand on something controversial for fear of what some members might say.

I remember phone calls with local philanthropic foundations who encouraged me to focus on the other services we provided, as any discussion of abortion (a word they always whispered) was only going to polarize and alienate people.

Now, Roe is gone, our services are banned and our patients are desperate.

These same leaders are now rushing to make statements of concern — pledging to help women get better access to birth control, offering to cover travel costs for out of state abortion care, and lecturing about our country’s lamentable legacy of persecuting anyone capable of pregnancy.

Abortion restrictions have always disproportionately impacted Black, brown and working class people, but now anyone who can become pregnant is in danger. The leaders whose voices we needed when it mattered — when the DNA of our state’s constitution was being rewritten with anti-choice polemic — could barely be louder now that these rights and services are gone.

Here's what you can do to help

I know that talking about abortion is hard. I’m a middle-class Christian girl from a small town in Arkansas, and no one in my family or social circle ever talked about it. Among the values I was raised with, however, was the notion that we can’t hide from hard things.

It’s never the wrong time to do the right thing — especially when it’s not popular.

So here’s what I am asking of you:

Believe us now. The law enforcement and surveillance regime it will take to enforce abortion bans will be like nothing we’ve seen in our lifetimes (watch for legal footnotes on the Fugitive Slave Act in a court filing near you). If we sound the alarm about restrictions on interstate travel, or attacks on access to contraceptives, forget about your best idea — join us and fight.

Use your voice. It can’t just be Planned Parenthood talking about this anymore. Talk about it at work, at church, Sunday dinner, at the bar. Men, we need you too. And for goodness sake, drop the euphemisms and say abortion. It’s a safe health care procedure people need.

Stop giving to anti-abortion politicians, and stop patronizing companies that donate to anti-abortion politicians. Anti-abortion positions can no longer be tolerated. The stakes are too high.

We need you now, more than ever. Will you join me this time?

Ashley Coffield of Memphis is CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi

Aimee Claire
3d ago

The hatred of women has been (and still continues ) in the making for many years !! Many women will die because of this law !!!

WBBJ

Economic impact of Tennessee River Jam tallied to over $2 million

PARIS, Tenn. — The numbers are in, and they show the economic impact of the Tennessee River Jam. A news release says the June event brought an economic impact of over $2,568,000, with 13,000 attending the jam. They estimate that the average person spent $254 during the four day festival.
TENNESSEE STATE
