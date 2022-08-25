FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed a 21-year-old man was arrested after a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. The Summit Mall was locked down because of a dispute between two men, and one of them pulled out a gun inside the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. That man then took off running.

FAIRLAWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO