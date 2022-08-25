ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Man convicted of hitting 2 Cleveland police officers with his car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty to hitting two Cleveland police officers with his car while trying to flee from a McDonald’s parking lot in August 2021. Shannon Wayne Halstead pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WANE-TV

1 arrested after lockdown at Ohio mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) – A mall in Fairlawn, Ohio was locked down for an hour Saturday afternoon after a gun scare. A dispute between two men led one of them to pull out a gun at the Summit Mall. No shots were fired, WOIO reports. WOIO reports Fairlawn police...
FAIRLAWN, OH
Akron, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Cleveland, OH
WKYC

Bedford Police: 2 dead after stabbing

BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a stabbing Saturday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
BEDFORD, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station

The man who investigators say drove a shooting victim to Youngstown Police headquarters is now charged with the murder of that victim. Detectives charged 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver late Friday after they say he drove a 36-year-old wounded man to YPD HQ where that victim died. Police learned that the shooting...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

2 women, 1 man convicted of violent crime spree in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, has now also been convicted of a number of violent crimes in several communities in the weeks before Officer Bartek’s murder. On Aug. 3, Tamara McLoyd was found guilty of murdering Officer Bartek. Officer...
CLEVELAND, OH
msn.com

1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed a 21-year-old man was arrested after a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. The Summit Mall was locked down because of a dispute between two men, and one of them pulled out a gun inside the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. That man then took off running.
FAIRLAWN, OH
cleveland19.com

FBI arrest suspected bank robber following stand-off in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a tense swat situation that ended peacefully on Friday. Authorities told 19 News the suspect they were after robbed a bank and he’s now behind bars. 19 Investigates obtained the exclusive video of the stand-off and an interview with a witness.
WFMJ.com

Woman dies after being shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff

The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
AUSTINTOWN, OH

