FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
cleveland19.com
Man convicted of hitting 2 Cleveland police officers with his car
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty to hitting two Cleveland police officers with his car while trying to flee from a McDonald’s parking lot in August 2021. Shannon Wayne Halstead pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to...
WANE-TV
1 arrested after lockdown at Ohio mall
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) – A mall in Fairlawn, Ohio was locked down for an hour Saturday afternoon after a gun scare. A dispute between two men led one of them to pull out a gun at the Summit Mall. No shots were fired, WOIO reports. WOIO reports Fairlawn police...
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. This is a recording of 19 News at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Parma for ‘emotional’ Ukrainian Village Parade.
Police searching for man escaped from St. Elizabeth’s
Youngstown Police said they are searching for a man who escaped police custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth's Sunday.
Bedford Police: 2 dead after stabbing
BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a stabbing Saturday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station
The man who investigators say drove a shooting victim to Youngstown Police headquarters is now charged with the murder of that victim. Detectives charged 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver late Friday after they say he drove a 36-year-old wounded man to YPD HQ where that victim died. Police learned that the shooting...
cleveland19.com
2 women, 1 man convicted of violent crime spree in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, has now also been convicted of a number of violent crimes in several communities in the weeks before Officer Bartek’s murder. On Aug. 3, Tamara McLoyd was found guilty of murdering Officer Bartek. Officer...
KMOV
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – The former lead pastor of a church in Ohio was found guilty of operating a funeral home without a license. He is now headed to prison for almost 12 years, according to WOIO. Shawnte Hardin was convicted in early August on 31 criminal charges that...
Summit mall evacuated; gun pulled during fight
Police in Fairlawn tell FOX 8 one person was arrested after pulling a gun during a fight at Summit Mall.
msn.com
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed a 21-year-old man was arrested after a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. The Summit Mall was locked down because of a dispute between two men, and one of them pulled out a gun inside the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. That man then took off running.
WFMJ.com
Warren man sentenced for keeping bruised, underfed 5-year-old in basement
A Warren man has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison after police found an emaciated five-year-old boy being kept in a basement and bruised from head to toe. James Jethroe, 34, appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to eight counts of child endangering.
cleveland19.com
FBI arrest suspected bank robber following stand-off in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a tense swat situation that ended peacefully on Friday. Authorities told 19 News the suspect they were after robbed a bank and he’s now behind bars. 19 Investigates obtained the exclusive video of the stand-off and an interview with a witness.
cleveland19.com
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning. The chase ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. According to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, officers were chasing the driver, identified as Jennifer Diekman from North...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police body camera video shows aftermath of deadly shooting at party
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police continue to investigate a recent deadly shooting that occurred near East 79th Street and Bessemer. 19 News obtained police body camera footage from the night of Aug. 13. Officer: “Who shot him?. Man: I don’t f****** know, please go help my brother.”
cleveland19.com
OSHP: 1 dead after being ejected during motorcycle crash in Painesville Township
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Painesville Township Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on SR-2, according to a department press release. A 54-year-old man, traveling westbound, traveled off the...
Bedford car dealership employee shoots customer during argument, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Bedford car dealership employee shot a customer during an argument Friday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road near Broadway Avenue, police said.
77-year-old man charged with child enticement
A 77-year-old man has been charged after allegedly trying to lure children into his car at a convenience store in Amherst.
WFMJ.com
Woman dies after being shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff
The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
Arson detective chokes up while testifying in trial of Cleveland man charged with killing four, including two children
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Investigators found gasoline on the carpet in the hallway outside the bedroom doors of two children who died in a fire that prosecutors say Armond Johnson set after he killed their mother in July 2019. A pair of black, pink and yellow Nike sneakers police seized...
New Akron police body-cam footage shows moments after Jayland Walker shooting
New video shows insight into the evidence gathering process and Akron officers’ mindsets after the shooting of Jayland Walker
