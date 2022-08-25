ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair

Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard And "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker Re-Sign With All Elite Wrestling; Details

Great news for an All Elite Wrestling tag team that has made a big splash. Fightful Select has learned that the team of 2point0 have signed AEW contract extensions. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, formerly Chase Parker and Matt Lee, joined AEW on August 4, 2021 before being announced as signing full-time deals on August 19 of that year. Since then, they've been involved in several major stories and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.
WWE Had Significant Cutbacks To WWE Producers

Things were changing significantly for WWE producers prior to Vince McMahon's departure, and seemed to have carried over. In gaining the WWE production notes in recent weeks, it became evident that things were being adjusted for WWE producers. Both Joe Hennig and Ariya Daivari had got deep within their training process and had began producing Main Event taping matches solo, but were both let go. Ariya Daivari was expected to be hired full time prior to that, but has since debuted for the ROH and AEW brands as a wrestler.
Brian Pillman Jr: Chris Jericho Is One Of My Ultimate Mentors And Guides In Wrestling

Brian Pillman Jr. appreciates Chris Jericho. Brian Pillman jr. is a second-generation Superstar trying to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father. On the surface, this is not an unusual scenario in the world of wrestling by Brian Pillman Jr., because of the connections that his father had, is able to have an even greater wealth of experience to draw from with many veterans in the industry wanting to see him do well.
More News Behind The CM Punk-Hangman Page AEW Issues

CM Punk challenged Hangman Page to a rematch on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, but according to Wrestling Observer, it wasn't planned. We were able to confirm this. Punk defeated Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing earlier this year before being forced away from the ring for several months. Before that, however, there was word that Punk and Hangman Page didn't see eye to eye on some promo material that emerged on an episode of Dynamite that built their match. Fightful has been told that it was to the point that CM Punk met with AEW higher ups about the context of Hangman Page's promo. Voices of Wrestling had noted that they'd heard that Punk had told others after the meeting in May, that he wouldn't lose to Hangman Page.
Trevor Murdoch Explains How Special Being NWA Champion Is, Talks Enjoying The NWA Presentation

Trevor Murdoch speaks about what it means for him to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance in 2022. Trevor Murdoch got a second chance to make an impact in wrestling by joining the National Wrestling Alliance. Now, by doing things his way, he has become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and he couldn't be more proud to represent the history and tradition of the NWA.
Deonna Purrazzo Set For IMPACT Negotiations, Chelsea Green Currently A Free Agent

IMPACT Wrestling has a bunch of current champions that aren't under contract, and another talent whose contract status is in a bit of a unique situation. As Fightful had mentioned last month, The Good Brothers committed to work with IMPACT through at least late August, but they're far from the only champions in the company that have interesting contract status. We've confirmed that IMPACT Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green is still a free agent, and hasn't signed a contract with IMPACT. Green continues to work for NWA, GCW, and several indie companies while appearing on weekly IMPACT Wrestling TV.
More Details Behind Kenny Omega's AEW Return

It's was the worst kept secret in wrestling, but Kenny Omega returned on AEW Dynamite on August 17. Fightful Select had reported last month that Omega was heading back to All Elite Wrestling after being sidelined since November via injury. When Fightful spoke with Adam Cole this year, he said it was unbelievable that Omega was able to work at a high level with all the injuries he'd sustained. We'd later learn these involved a shoulder injury that was rehabbed, a sports hernia, vertigo brought on by an Okada dropkick, and a leg/knee injury that also had to be taken care of. Omega had told us that there was so much to take care of he couldn't put off surgery any longer.
Eddie Kingston Gives Public Comment On AEW Suspension

Eddie Kingston has publicly commented on his AEW suspension. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company after not appearing on television following his challenge to Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've heard about said that Guevara and Kingston had developed heat and it devolved into an 'altercation.' The word backstage was that Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique, and Kingston took a swing at him. We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it, and reached out to both parties."
The Bloodline Attacks McIntyre, CM Punk Comments On Loss To Moxley | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 26, 2022:. - WWE SmackDown ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought bout. After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked McIntyre. Reigns told his challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle that he'd never reach the mountaintop until Reigns himself decided he's done with it.
Theory: I Wanted To Tell The World That Papa John Is My Daddy, But Now I’ll Show Him The Way

Theory wants to show "Papa John" the way. Before Theory became a breakout star on WWE Raw, he was featured as a member of The Way on NXT. The stable also included Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. Gargano and LeRae were Theory and Hartwell's parental figures, and they often tried to stop Indi from dating Dexter Lumis. Likewise, Gargano and Theory got into plenty of shenanigans as well.
Road Dogg Recalls Bryan Danielson Being 'Stiff' With Kicks, Says Daniel Garcia Work Gets Him Over

Road Dogg recalls working with the former Daniel Bryan in 2014 and comments on Bryan Danielson's recent match with Daniel Garcia. In 2014, Brian “Road Dogg” James had a last hurrah in WWE as a wrestler. As part of this final run, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn once again became WWE Tag Team Champions and they got to share the ring with competitors such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, The Shield, and Daniel Bryan.
Trevor Murdoch Feels He Got Let Go From TNA For Wanting To Protect His Finisher

Trevor Murdoch recalled his brief time as Jethro Holiday in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2009. Following his successful run as part of a tag team with Lance Cade, Trevor Murdoch found himself outside of WWE in 2009 and was looking to rebound by going to TNA Wrestling. Not unusual for former WWE wrestlers at the time, TNA Wrestling was in the middle of its ‘Cross The Line’ era, with names such as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Booker T, The Dudley Boyz, Kevin Nash, and more on their roster.
Aron Stevens: There's No Better Learning Environment Than The NWA

Aron Stevens believes that there's a lot of bad teaching in the wrestling world today, but he considers the NWA the best place for talent to learn. Stevens wrestled for nearly twenty years before he had his "Swan Song" at NWA Alwayz Ready in June. Throughout his career, he was a featured star in WWE, and he also worked for IMPACT Wrestling before he eventually arrived in the NWA. All the while, he accumulated plenty of experience and wisdom.
