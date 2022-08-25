ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margo Price debuts new podcast, drops latest single 'Been To The Mountain'

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jAXW_0hV6yuXC00

Americana Music Honors and Awards-winning artist Margo Price begins a season of career-altering releases with the release of "Been To The Mountain," her latest single, and her Sonos Radio podcast "Runaway Horses."

She's carrying "a myth in her pocket" and "a bullet in her teeth" on her new production "Been To The Mountain," which she describes via a press release as "part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious," and "the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age." She adds, "I have a lot of high hopes for this next chapter and truly believe this is the most exciting music I've ever made in the studio with my band. We have all grown so much, we operate like one single organism - it's telepathic."

Regarding the Courtney Hoffman-directed video, Price noted that her "wild visions" of "intense psychedelic experiences" will change "[her fans'] perception of the world around [them]."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdrON_0hV6yuXC00

Moreover, for the next month and a half, Price will also host the "Runaway Horses" podcast on Sonos Radio in the Sonos app, the Sonos Radio website, and all major podcast platforms. The program will feature six episodes discussing "the search for freedom through music and the shared human experience." Guests will include Price's creative influences and contemporaries, including Amythyst Kiah, Swamp Dogg, Bob Weir, Bettye LaVette, and Lucius.

'Young Blood': Marcus King on the dark times that fueled his best album yet

Americana Honors: Indigo Girls, Don Williams, more to receive Lifetime Achievement Awards

2022 closes for Price with appearances at the Sacred Rose, Born and Raised, and Farm Aid Festivals, plus an appearance at the Red Rocks Amphitheater with Wilco. Also, her debut memoir, "Maybe We'll Make It," will be released on October 4 via University of Texas Press. "Margo's book hits you right in the gut - and the heart - just like her songs," says Willie Nelson.

For more information on all things Margo Price, visit http://margoprice.net .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Margo Price debuts new podcast, drops latest single 'Been To The Mountain'

