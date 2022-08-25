Acting Out Kids Community Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Clawson and Troy that develops talents and confidence in an inclusive, youth-centered performing arts theatre and production studio. It offers plays, films, YouTube shows, classes, workshops, camps, field trips, and community and social events. The organization allows kids to develop acting, improvisation, leadership, and public speaking skills while gaining hands-on experience assisting with classes, helping run a production, and more. Offerings are located at the Hunter Community Center at 509 Fisher Ct. in Clawson and the First Presbyterian Church at 4328 Livernois Rd. in Troy.

