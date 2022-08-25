ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

U-M Extends Apparel Partnership with HanesBrand for Wolverine Fanwear

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and HanesBrands, or HBI, today announced a multiyear extension of their current apparel partnership that gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture, and distribute Wolverine fanwear in the mass retail channel. HBI states it is the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Acting Out Kids Community Theatre

Acting Out Kids Community Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Clawson and Troy that develops talents and confidence in an inclusive, youth-centered performing arts theatre and production studio. It offers plays, films, YouTube shows, classes, workshops, camps, field trips, and community and social events. The organization allows kids to develop acting, improvisation, leadership, and public speaking skills while gaining hands-on experience assisting with classes, helping run a production, and more. Offerings are located at the Hunter Community Center at 509 Fisher Ct. in Clawson and the First Presbyterian Church at 4328 Livernois Rd. in Troy.
CLAWSON, MI

