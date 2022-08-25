Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag refuses to guarantee Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has no guarantees over Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd future.
Erik ten Hag warns Harry Maguire of Man Utd status
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Harry Maguire will not always be selected just because he is the club captain, particularly with Raphael Varane fighting for his position.
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's agent eyes Chelsea; De Jong expected to stay at Barcelona
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Wilfried Zaha, Cody Gakpo, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Sergio Reguilon and more.
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
How Erik ten Hag 'brutally' axed Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool clash
Erik ten Hag is said to have 'brutally' informed Cristiano Ronaldo that he would not be starting for Man Utd ahead of their stirring win against Liverpool.
Ruben Neves: Bruno Lage '99% sure' midfielder will stay at Wolves
Bruno Lage says he is 99% sure Ruben Neves will stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.
Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid: Player ratings as Lewandowski nets brace
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday night.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'questioned' Man Utd pay cut; 'Unhappy' with Ten Hag's reaction to Brentford defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with his Man Utd pay cut & Erik ten Hag's response to the Brentford defeat.
Transfer rumours: Milan consider Ronaldo; Man Utd re-enter Aubameyang race
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Antony, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Diego Simeone takes aim at Renan Lodi ahead of Nottingham Forest move
Diego Simeone has taken a parting shot at Renan Lodi as he closes in on a move to Nottingham Forest.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang's Chelsea move; FFP investigation reports; Pepe's departure
Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of Arsenal's home match against Fulham on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Possible transfers; Man Utd comments; Liverpool's slow start
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.
Talking Transfers: Paqueta nears West Ham; Fofana & Gordon push for Chelsea
The latest episode of 90min's Talking Transfers, featuring chat about Lucas Paqueta, Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon, Liverpool's midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid would not replace Marco Asensio
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will not replace Marco Asensio if he leaves the club.
Barcelona's remaining summer transfer budget revealed
Barcelona are still looking to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes on Thursday and have enough financial wiggle room to complete further deals.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 4
Predictions for Gameweek 4 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
Mikel Arteta dismisses talk of Premier League title challenge for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has dismissed suggestions Arsenal are now Premier League title challengers.
