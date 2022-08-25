Read full article on original website
As Meteorological Fall Begins, National Forecast Predicts a ‘Bone-Chilling' Chicago Winter
While Meteorological fall begins Thursday with warm, even summer-like temperatures and mostly clear blue skies through Labor Day weekend, the Chicago area isn't quite predicted to stay that way as the days continue to get shorter, according to a new national forecast. The Old Farmer’s Almanac on Tuesday released its...
Labor Day Weekend Will Start Warm, but Cooler Temps Are on The Horizon
Labor Day weekend is often considered to be the unofficial end of summer, and while it will certainly live up to that billing early in the weekend, a cool down could be on the way thanks to a front that will swing through the region. According to current forecast models,...
One of the World’s Best Sandwiches is From an Illinois Restaurant
Anyone can make a sandwich. Seriously, I've watched my six-year-old son slather peanut butter and jelly in between two pieces of bread and call it done. However, there are big differences between just a sandwich and another that is considered one of the best in the entire world. According to...
This $8,000,000 Abandoned Mansion is going to be DEMOLISHED
Today we are going to see how this 110 year old mansion is in danger of being demolished. The people in this neighborhood are not happy. But before we get started, if you are a fan of the abandoned and historical locations, then you are in the right place. Ok, let's get started into today's location.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/1/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two year audit from the Illinois Auditor General released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. Of the 26 compliance findings, 23 showed significant problems. Among the findings was a failure to maintain accurate and complete data.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
Illinois’ Best Fast Food Restaurant Won’t Be Opening New Stores In The State?
If you have to drive a considerable distance to enjoy what has been dubbed as the best fast food in Illinois you're not going to like this. It looks like there isn't a possibility of a new location opening near you. Portillo's is not overrated, don't even let that thought...
Get 40 Cents Off Per Gallon at All Circle K Stations in Illinois Today
Gas prices have declined rapidly in Illinois over the last few weeks, but aren't we all still looking for ways to feel a little less pain at the pump? Heck yeah, we are!. I'm assuming you have your own tips and tricks for saving some cents at the pump, but finding the cheapest price near you using the Gasbuddy app or signing up for rewards clubs is usually a good way to get the job done.
Bears to Host Meeting About Plans for New Stadium in Arlington Heights
Bears to host meeting about plans for new stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears organization announced its plans to host a meeting about the "potential purchase and possible development of Arlington Park." The meeting will take place at John Hersey High School on Thursday, Sept. 8.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Illinois gas stations to sell ethanol for two weeks
(WTVO) — Illinois has opened the biofuel market to try and prevent issues at the pump following a fire at an Indiana BP oil refinery. The fire happened a week ago and there have been no noticeable effects so far. Illinois joined other Midwest states in getting a special waiver from the federal government. It […]
Storms cause damage in Central Illinois Monday Night
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening. Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain. At one point, […]
Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info
Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
One of America’s Best Fresh Seafood Waterfront Restaurants is in Illinois
Who says you need to be located on the ocean to have one of the best waterfront restaurants in America?. Obviously, it does help though. Considering this was the lone restaurant on the list from the folks at Thrillist that isn't located off a massive body of water. This one,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
Social Media Helps Reunite Adventurous Parakeet With Owner After 150-Mile Flight
The power of social media was on full display in recent weeks after a pet parakeet flew the coop in suburban Naperville, and thanks to an eagle-eyed resident near Decatur, this story has a happy ending. The parakeet, named “Blue,” escaped a Naperville home in early August after getting a...
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
After Texas Bused Migrants to Chicago, What to Know About the Program Lightfoot Calls ‘Racist'
Dozens of migrants are waking up in Chicago Thursday for the first time after they arrived in the city Wednesday as part of a program from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, designed to bus asylum-seekers from Texas to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." "We are very happy to be in Chicago, which...
