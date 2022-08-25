Read full article on original website
Related
thelascopress.com
Going to the Ally Challenge, Be Sure to Grab Some Tournament Momentos
Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI — August 26, 2022. Play begins today in the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren at the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc. activities schedule posted on The Lasco Press online newspaper. Print a copy of our hole-by-hole...
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...
Winner of 10-mile race now ‘inaugurated as Michigander’ in first Crim
FLINT, MI -- The 25-year-old distance runner who won the 10-mile Crim in downtown Flint this morning says he’s now officially a “Michigander.”. Daniel Soto is originally from Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Michigan to run with the Hanson’s Running Team based in Rochester Hills after graduating from the University of Iowa, where he ran track and field.
fox2detroit.com
Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dbusiness.com
U-M Extends Apparel Partnership with HanesBrand for Wolverine Fanwear
The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and HanesBrands, or HBI, today announced a multiyear extension of their current apparel partnership that gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture, and distribute Wolverine fanwear in the mass retail channel. HBI states it is the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit
Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
Jim Harbaugh makes huge announcement regarding Michigan QB battle
According to University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Cade McNamara will be the starting quarterback when Michigan takes on Colorado State next Saturday. That being said, Harbaugh also said that J.J. McCarthy will start the second game of the season when the Wolverines host Hawaii at the Big House.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s captains set tone as season awaits
The Michigan football team appointed its captains Thursday afternoon, one last offseason benchmark before next Saturday’s season-opener. And when the Wolverines take the field, the magic of last season will officially be just that — last season. As it sets out to prove last year’s revival was not...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Sugar Factory Detroit Opens at One Campus Martius on Aug. 29, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Sugar Factory Detroit Starts Serving Giant Sweets Downtown on Aug. 29. Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which claims to be...
michiganchronicle.com
Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit
She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
Red Wings Legend Vladimir Konstantinov's care team says ruling may save his life
Ellen Andary from East Lansing is one of about 18,000 survivors of catastrophic car crashes that has lost care coverage since auto no-fault reforms went into effect last year.
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
chelseaupdate.com
Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen
The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
MetroTimes
This Detroit area castle is for sale, and it comes with a drawbridge and secret passages
If you've ever dreamed of ruling a kingdom, you can do so in this $2.5 million home in Rochester. Located at 2009 Victoria Hill Drive, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom (with two half-baths) castle lets anyone who enters it feel like every bit of royalty. The property comes equipped with a moat...
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
wrif.com
Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
Comments / 0