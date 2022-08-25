ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue’s Clues toy recalled after children suffer facial injuries

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — A toy sold at Walmart stores nationwide up until July is being recalled because it can tip forward when a young child is riding it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Blue’s Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toys. This toy is made with plush light blue fabric with spots and is in the shape of the cartoon dog character Blue.

The ride-on toy has four wheels with handlebars tucked behind the dog’s ears. It is intended for toddlers 18 months to 3 years.

    Recalled Blue’s Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (In Box)
    Recalled Blue’s Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (Side view)
    Recalled Blue’s Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (Front view)
    Location of model number and date code

The recall was initiated after Huffy Corporation received 19 reports of children falling forward while they were riding the toy. 18 facial injuries have been reported.

The recalled model number is 55061 with the date codes of 15221,15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 or 29421. The date code and model number are on the label located under the body of the product near the sound unit and battery door.

Anyone with the recalled toy should take it away from children and stop using it. They can contact the firm for a free kit with instructions to install a new stop bar on the toy.

Anyone with questions can contact Huffy Corporation at 800-872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by sending an email to service@huffy.com.

