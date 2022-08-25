Read full article on original website
Foreign automakers are big mad about the new EV tax credit
The auto industry is still processing the new and confusing electric vehicle credits signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Foreign automakers, in particular, are scrambling to find some loophole through the new rules that would seem to disqualify the vast majority of their EV fleets, while others are speeding up plans to build new factories in the US.
Democrats are getting comfortable clowning on Republicans online
There’s only a few weeks until the midterms, and President Joe Biden is starting beef on Twitter. Earlier this week, Biden announced that the federal government would cancel up to $20,000 worth of federal student loans for millions of borrowers. While the internet’s reaction to the news was typical, the White House’s response to that reaction was not.
Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites
Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
The Hill’s Morning Report — NASA heads back to the moon
At Cape Canaveral, Fla., this morning, weekend lightning strikes, weather worries and a hydrogen leak appeared to be surmounted with a slight delay as NASA began its countdown to send the most powerful rocket it has ever built, the Artemis I,into space without a crew between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m. ET.
Energy bills soaring because of government failure not Ukraine, says ex-Tory adviser
Government failure not the war in Ukraine is to blame for rocketing UK energy bills, a former Conservative adviser says.Dieter Helm, who wrote a 2017 Cost of Energy review, questioned ministers trying to shift responsibility to Russia’s invasion as he attacked the “broken” privatisation model for energy and water.On a visit to Kyiv last week, Boris Johnson claimed Britons are suffering soaring bills as a price the West must pay for standing up to Moscow’s aggression.The departing prime minister said: “We know that if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of...
Satellite-to-phone companies are thrilled about SpaceX and T-Mobile, actually
On Thursday, Elon Musk got on stage with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to announce that SpaceX is working with the carrier to completely eliminate cellular dead zones. The companies claim that next-generation Starlink satellites, set to launch next year, will be able to communicate directly with phones, letting you text, make calls, and potentially stream video even when there are no cell towers nearby. What’s more, Musk promised all this is possible with phones that people are using today, without consumers having to buy any extra equipment.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise will be held Sept. 1-7 in various locations in Russia’s Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops, over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships. The drills will be conducted at seven firing ranges in far eastern Russia and will engage troops from several ex-Soviet nations, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria. The ministry said that units of Russian Airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will take part in the drills along with other forces.
No more paywalls for public research, says White House
The White House has instructed federal agencies to make publicly funded research freely available immediately after publication, ending a loophole that let journals put it behind a paywall for a year. The updated guidance will take effect by the end of 2025, and it expands rules first announced in 2013 but criticized as insufficient by President Joe Biden.
Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg won’t be deposed over the Cambridge Analytica scandal
Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg were in line to give hours of depositions in response to a lawsuit over Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, but now that won’t happen — the company has reached a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs. As reported earlier by Reuters, a court filing reveals the parties have reached an agreement in principle and requested a stay of 60 days to finalize their written agreement. Without the settlement and stay, they would have been deposed before September 20th.
