Ayesha Curry cozies up to Steph in cutout swimsuit during tropical getaway

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 3 days ago

It was a bubbly at the beach sort of day Wednesday for Ayesha Curry, as she and husband Steph Curry continued their offseason getaway.

In a post shared with her 7.8 million Instagram followers, the mother of three is seen rocking a cutout orange swimsuit as she holds a glass of champagne beside the Golden State Warriors superstar, who won his fourth NBA championship earlier this year.

“Overcast with a chance of Champagne,” Ayesha, 33, captioned the playful post.

Ayesha Curry is seen sipping champagne during an offseason getaway with husband Steph Curry.
Instagram/Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry cozied up to husband Steph Curry in a cutout orange swimsuit.
Instagram/Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry has been sharing photos of the couple’s vacation on Instagram this past week.
Instagram/Ayesha Curry
The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in July 2022.
Instagram/Ayesha Curry

Ayesha, who recently celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with Steph, 34, has been sharing photos of the couple’s tropical vacation on Instagram this past week. On Monday, she posted a cozy snap of the couple by the water as they soaked up the sun.

It’s been a summer filled with celebrations for the Currys, who toasted to Golden State’s championship title in June after the Warriors topped the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals .

“Proud of mi likkle family yuh see! So much love, so much hard work, so much strength, so much energgggyyy! Thank you God for our little tribe and all of the blessings you have bestowed upon us,” Ayesha gushed on Instagram at the time.

Ayesha and Steph Curry celebrate the Warriors’ NBA championship during the team’s victory parade in June 2022.
Getty Images
Ayesha and Steph Curry hit the red carpet at the 2022 ESPY Awards with daughters Ryan and Riley.
FilmMagic

Steph, who was also named this year’s Finals MVP, continued his victory lap in July when he hosted the 2022 ESPY Awards . The eight-time All-Star was supported by Ayesha during the show, along with daughters Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7.

The couple is also parents to son Canon, who turned 4 in July.

