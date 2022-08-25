‘Picky’ delivery driver reveals why he declines some orders

So this could be why your takeout takes forever …

An Oregon delivery driver revealed his highly selective method regarding which food delivery jobs he will take, calling himself “picky.”

The driver, who goes by The Gig Doctor on TikTok and claims to work with DoorDash, divulged that he will not accept orders that are below $10 — because he feels that anything below that is not worth his time.

“When you consider how much gas costs these days and driving to the restaurant and having to wait for it, it’s just not worth it unless you’re getting paid a little more,” the Eugene resident said in the video, which has been viewed nearly 149,600 times .

In the clip captioned “work smarter, not harder,” he said he treats every job like a bidding war and would rather go for the highest amount rather than something low, encouraging that not to be afraid to “cherry-pick” their orders.

“You don’t have to be a top dasher to get enough schedule to make a full-time living with DoorDash, as long as you cherry pick and you’re very picky about what you do,” he shared.

While he claims to be a “top earner,” the self-described “retired psychologist” also said he’s not afraid of not being the “top dasher,” as he would be making less money if he accepted every order.

The video, which was posted Saturday, sparked a debate among viewers who were divided over the fairness of his method — and whether or not it’s effective.

Some of his viewers were surprised that his trick worked, while others said that they would rather go to the restaurant and pick it up themselves than deal with cold food.

“It amazes me something like this works,” one viewer commented. “I don’t like tipping for slow delivery and cold food. I’ll go get it myself.”

“Paying 30 for a burger for a 45 min wait and cold food I’ll just get it myself,” another said.

“These services work great at motivating me to pick up the order myself,” chimed in another. “Especially with how much it costs.”

Some of The Gig Doctor’s viewers questioned his logic when it came to deciding on the orders.

“He declines due to gas prices as his car is running idle,” chided a user. However, the TikToker fired back at the comment, saying that his car is a hybrid and runs on electricity while idle.

One viewer attempted to point out the tip should be awarded based on service. “You do understand a tip is based on how your service was. Why would i give a tip before the service is performed,” the commenter wrote.

The delivery driver said tips are part of his selection process, though.

“Consider it a bid on a job,” replied The Gig Doctor. “If one person offered you $2.75 and another offered $12 for the same job which would you take?”