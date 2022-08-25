ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

‘Picky’ delivery driver reveals why he declines some orders

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSBtP_0hV6yUmQ00

So this could be why your takeout takes forever …

An Oregon delivery driver revealed his highly selective method regarding which food delivery jobs he will take, calling himself “picky.”

The driver, who goes by The Gig Doctor on TikTok and claims to work with DoorDash, divulged that he will not accept orders that are below $10 — because he feels that anything below that is not worth his time.

“When you consider how much gas costs these days and driving to the restaurant and having to wait for it, it’s just not worth it unless you’re getting paid a little more,” the Eugene resident said in the video, which has been viewed nearly 149,600 times .

In the clip captioned “work smarter, not harder,” he said he treats every job like a bidding war and would rather go for the highest amount rather than something low, encouraging that not to be afraid to “cherry-pick” their orders.

“You don’t have to be a top dasher to get enough schedule to make a full-time living with DoorDash, as long as you cherry pick and you’re very picky about what you do,” he shared.

While he claims to be a “top earner,” the self-described “retired psychologist” also said he’s not afraid of not being the “top dasher,” as he would be making less money if he accepted every order.

The video, which was posted Saturday, sparked a debate among viewers who were divided over the fairness of his method — and whether or not it’s effective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBg9g_0hV6yUmQ00
The driver, who goes by The Gig Doctor on TikTok, revealed that he will not accept orders that are below $10 because he feels that anything below that is not worth his time.
TikTok/gigdoctor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKe49_0hV6yUmQ00
The Gig Doctor said that he treats every job like a bidding war and would rather go for the highest amount rather than something low.
TikTok/gigdoctor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lkd1r_0hV6yUmQ00
In the video, he says that drivers should not be afraid to “cherry-pick” their orders and that he is not afraid of not being the “top dasher.”
TikTok/gigdoctor

Some of his viewers were surprised that his trick worked, while others said that they would rather go to the restaurant and pick it up themselves than deal with cold food.

“It amazes me something like this works,” one viewer commented. “I don’t like tipping for slow delivery and cold food. I’ll go get it myself.”

“Paying 30 for a burger for a 45 min wait and cold food I’ll just get it myself,” another said.

“These services work great at motivating me to pick up the order myself,” chimed in another. “Especially with how much it costs.”

@gigdoctor

Examples of Orders to Decline on DoorDash. Work smarter, not harder don’t worry about status. Status doesn’t pay the bills 💵 #doordashdriver #doordashtipsandtricks #doordash

♬ original sound – The Gig Doctor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jdwv6_0hV6yUmQ00
The video, which has been viewed nearly 149,600 times, sparked a debate among viewers who were divided over whether or not his method worked.
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Some of The Gig Doctor’s viewers questioned his logic when it came to deciding on the orders.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3Bw0_0hV6yUmQ00
Delivery driver slams ‘tip baiting’ — but customers defend the practice

“He declines due to gas prices as his car is running idle,” chided a user. However, the TikToker fired back at the comment, saying that his car is a hybrid and runs on electricity while idle.

One viewer attempted to point out the tip should be awarded based on service. “You do understand a tip is based on how your service was. Why would i give a tip before the service is performed,” the commenter wrote.

The delivery driver said tips are part of his selection process, though.

“Consider it a bid on a job,” replied The Gig Doctor. “If one person offered you $2.75 and another offered $12 for the same job which would you take?”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Tiktok
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy