Texas football player hospitalized with burns after alleged hazing incident

By MaryAnn Martinez
New York Post
 3 days ago

Nearly the entire varsity football team at one of San Antonio’s most affluent high schools has been suspended after an alleged hazing incident landed one student in the emergency room, according to local reports.

The victim, a junior high school student who made the varsity team, was hospitalized Friday with burns to his lower body, KSAT-TV reported . As a result, nearly the entire Alamo Heights High School varsity football team will have to sit out two football games for their roles in the alleged hazing, the San Antonio Express News reported.

“Last week, the District received multiple messages through our anonymous tip line regarding safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team,” the Alamo Heights Independent School District told a San Antonio TV station .

A junior student who made the varsity team ended up in the emergency room with burns to his lower body, according to KSAT-TV.
The alleged hazing incident did not happen on school property or during school hours, the school district said.
The initiation gone wrong did not happen on school property or during school hours and did not involve any school staff, the district said. The district said it couldn’t share more information about the hazing incident due to student confidentiality laws.

As punishment, the suspended players will serve a two-game suspension, “in-house” suspension, and 10 hours of community service, reported the local paper.

Nearly the entire Alamo Heights varsity football team will have to sit out two games for their roles in the alleged hazing.
The Alamo Heights Mules, a local football powerhouse, is still scheduled to take the field for a game on Friday, even as police investigate the hazing incident.

The Alamo Heights Police Department did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.

