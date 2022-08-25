ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOYS BASKETBALL: Booker High hires veteran Carl Williams Jr. as coach

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
SARASOTA — Booker High welcomes Carl Williams, Jr, as the new boys basketball coach, Tornadoes director of athletics Scottie Littles announced Thursday.

Williams replaces Andre Johnson, who stepped down after one season to take a college coaching and player development position at Keiser University.

Williams has coached boys and girls basketball programs in Sarasota and Manatee counties since 2005, compiling more than 200 victories at the varsity level.

Prior to accepting the position at Booker, Williams was the boys’ basketball coach for Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences, where he enjoyed back-to-back undefeated seasons.

He has coached girls’ basketball teams at Riverview High, Braden River High and Out-of-Door Academy.

“We are very excited about introducing Carl Williams as our basketball coach,” Littles said in a press release. “Coach Williams runs a student-first approach program. He has had success as a head basketball coach at numerous places, and we look forward to the passion and discipline that Coach Williams will bring with him.”

Williams is an assistant principal at Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences.

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

