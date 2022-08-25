Halloran Centre to host Royal Studios retrospective

Halloran Centre at The Orpheum will showcase the heyday of Memphis record label Royal Studios’ legendary musical history with the concert “The History of Royal Studios Narrated by Boo Mitchell” Friday, Aug. 26.

The live concert will feature a musically-guided odyssey of the more than 60-year history of Royal Studios, including the story of Memphis musician and label founder Willie Mitchell, father of Boo Mitchell and producer of some of soul music’s most iconic artists.

Ron Jewell, vice president of Halloran Centre operations, said while he wasn’t certain what type of show he wanted to put on to celebrate Memphis music, he knew he wanted Boo Mitchell as collaborator.

“I’ve tried to find icons where I could, and Boo is a living icon in this town. The rich heritage of Royal Studios deserves to be highlighted,” Jewell said. “Boo and Hi Rhythm are going to be here to not only tell stories and narrate a bit about Royal, but also play the music and have some projected imagery onscreen.”

The retrospective will feature musical performances of Royal’s biggest milestone hits such as Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” featured in the 1994 film hit “Pulp Fiction,” and the Grammy award-winning hit “Uptown Funk,” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, all performed by Royal Studio house band Hi Rhythm.

Special guests include Ashton Riker, Gerald Richardson, Lil Rounds and Marcus Scott.

The event is sponsored by Evolve Bank & Trust, The Lyons Group of Raymond James and the Anne and Pat Halloran Presenting Fund.

Jewell said while most Memphians and tourists alike are familiar with record labels Sun Records and Stax Records, many are unfamiliar with the incredible past of Royal Studios, 1320 S. Lauderdale St., where artists such as The Beatles, Rod Stewart and Keith Richards rehearsed.

“Royal Studios has as deep a musical heritage as Stax does. It even has Al Green’s microphone still sitting in the studio that they still use,” Jewell said. “Studios have personalities just like people and there’s a certain sound people love about Royal. It comes out in the records and the recordings with an old rock n’ soul feel, but with new contemporary things working there as well.”

Boo Mitchell, the producer and narrator of the concert, said he had a retrospective project in mind for Royal Studios for quite awhile and is happy to see his vision come to fruition.

“I’ve had the idea to do this type of show for a few years. I’m always busy recording; I just never kind of flushed it out,” Mitchell said. “Royal Studios has so much unknown history behind how a lot of these records were made. Royal is a magical journey with my dad, Willie Mitchell, and Al Green just being at the right place at the right time. It’s a powerful story how the studio came what it is to be today.”

Mitchell said a good example of Royal’s perseverance in the music industry is exemplified in his father Willie’s fight to produce the 1971 Al Green hit “Let’s Stay Together,” a song initially rejected by many in the up-and-coming soul music scene.

“He really had to fight to get that song recorded and get it released because nobody wanted to put it out. It was such a different take, and people are used to things that are safe,” Mitchell said. “My dad was passionate, believed in it and the world responded.”

Mitchell noted that Royal house band Hi Rhythm still has and will feature three active original members who played on all the hits of Al Green, Ann Peebles and all hit artists of Royal from the 1960s to present.

“The cultural impact we’ve had and are still having on music — we’re still impacting the world. People say ‘put Memphis on the map.’ I say Memphis is the map,” Mitchell said. “Viewers will take away a greater sense of Memphis pride knowing more about music made at Royal that they probably didn’t know about before.”

For more information on “The History of Royal Studios narrated by Boo Mitchell,” click here .