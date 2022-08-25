ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Halloran Centre to host Royal Studios retrospective

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIeuh_0hV6yKCO00

Halloran Centre at The Orpheum will showcase the heyday of Memphis record label Royal Studios’ legendary musical history with the concert “The History of Royal Studios Narrated by Boo Mitchell” Friday, Aug. 26.

The live concert will feature a musically-guided odyssey of the more than 60-year history of Royal Studios, including the story of Memphis musician and label founder Willie Mitchell, father of Boo Mitchell and producer of some of soul music’s most iconic artists.

Ron Jewell, vice president of Halloran Centre operations, said while he wasn’t certain what type of show he wanted to put on to celebrate Memphis music, he knew he wanted Boo Mitchell as collaborator.

“I’ve tried to find icons where I could, and Boo is a living icon in this town. The rich heritage of Royal Studios deserves to be highlighted,” Jewell said. “Boo and Hi Rhythm are going to be here to not only tell stories and narrate a bit about Royal, but also play the music and have some projected imagery onscreen.”

The retrospective will feature musical performances of Royal’s biggest milestone hits such as Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” featured in the 1994 film hit “Pulp Fiction,” and the Grammy award-winning hit “Uptown Funk,” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, all performed by Royal Studio house band Hi Rhythm.

Special guests include Ashton Riker, Gerald Richardson, Lil Rounds and Marcus Scott.

The event is sponsored by Evolve Bank & Trust, The Lyons Group of Raymond James and the Anne and Pat Halloran Presenting Fund.

Jewell said while most Memphians and tourists alike are familiar with record labels Sun Records and Stax Records, many are unfamiliar with the incredible past of Royal Studios, 1320 S. Lauderdale St., where artists such as The Beatles, Rod Stewart and Keith Richards rehearsed.

“Royal Studios has as deep a musical heritage as Stax does. It even has Al Green’s microphone still sitting in the studio that they still use,” Jewell said. “Studios have personalities just like people and there’s a certain sound people love about Royal. It comes out in the records and the recordings with an old rock n’ soul feel, but with new contemporary things working there as well.”

Boo Mitchell, the producer and narrator of the concert, said he had a retrospective project in mind for Royal Studios for quite awhile and is happy to see his vision come to fruition.

“I’ve had the idea to do this type of show for a few years. I’m always busy recording; I just never kind of flushed it out,” Mitchell said. “Royal Studios has so much unknown history behind how a lot of these records were made. Royal is a magical journey with my dad, Willie Mitchell, and Al Green just being at the right place at the right time. It’s a powerful story how the studio came what it is to be today.”

Mitchell said a good example of Royal’s perseverance in the music industry is exemplified in his father Willie’s fight to produce the 1971 Al Green hit “Let’s Stay Together,” a song initially rejected by many in the up-and-coming soul music scene.

“He really had to fight to get that song recorded and get it released because nobody wanted to put it out. It was such a different take, and people are used to things that are safe,” Mitchell said. “My dad was passionate, believed in it and the world responded.”

Mitchell noted that Royal house band Hi Rhythm still has and will feature three active original members who played on all the hits of Al Green, Ann Peebles and all hit artists of Royal from the 1960s to present.

“The cultural impact we’ve had and are still having on music — we’re still impacting the world. People say ‘put Memphis on the map.’ I say Memphis is the map,” Mitchell said. “Viewers will take away a greater sense of Memphis pride knowing more about music made at Royal that they probably didn’t know about before.”

For more information on “The History of Royal Studios narrated by Boo Mitchell,” click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation

Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
HERNANDO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Newson set to take clippers on a Barber Tour

He’s called the TikTok Barber, but Hernando barber Chris Newson is pretty popular on other forms of social media as well, not just locally but globally. He’s about to take his clippers and scissors back on the road for what he calls the “Barber Tour,” early next week in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Centenarian celebrates 100th birthday

One of the oldest residents of DeSoto County had a very special day Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Gertrude Guy Bridgforth was celebrated before more than 400 well-wishers in the Family Life Center of Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven. During the celebration, Bridgeforth received congratulatory proclamations from the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
WBKR

Shadowlands: Festival of Fear & Family Fall Festivities Returning to Tennessee Fall 2022

Established in 1940 by HL "Peaches" Jones, in Millington Tennessee, he started his business by selling peaches door-to-door to local families in the area. The 600-acre orchard has been in operation for more than eight decades and has expanded in recent years to include a 2700-square-foot building that houses a market, kitchen, and café. Talk about multigeneration memories associated with this orchard.
MILLINGTON, TN
msn.com

Highest-rated cheap eats in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated cheap eats in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Ann Peebles
Person
Al Green
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Bruno Mars
localmemphis.com

Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 9 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 9. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thomas Street near Firestone Avenue and on Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue. Memphis police said impaired...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TN Gov. Bill Lee’s announces wife diagnosed with cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee tweeted Friday morning that his wife has cancer. Lee and his wife Maria Lee found out that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. Gov. Lee said this was unexpected news and her prognosis is good and it is treatable. “Maria and...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Opinion | 'Wandering Wanda' has some explaining to do | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What's going on in the scandal surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert?. Under normal circumstances, 'Wandering Wanda' can take a Jamaican vacation whenever she wants. But you don't skip town the same time as when the office you were elected to run is in such shambles it had to close.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Soul Music#Royal House#Retrospective#Royal Studios#Evolve Bank Trust
WREG

Pedestrian killed after after crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after they were struck by a vehicle in Whitehaven. Police responded to a pedestrian crash on Elvis Presley and Raines Road around 10 pm on Saturday night and found a person in critical condition. They were rushed to the hospital, but did not survive their injuries. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis

Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Memphis, Tennessee on Petfinder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cousins sentenced in 2018 North Memphis murder get life plus more time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cousins who were convicted in a 2018 shooting in North Memphis have been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. After a weeklong trial in July, the two cousins, 44-year-old Deonta Baskin and 43-year-old Marcus Green, were convicted of killing 27-year-old Marceles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WREG

Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing. Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars. The Mayor says 750 people have...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy