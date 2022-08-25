ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, AR

Rally for man beaten by Arkansas law officers planned in Van Buren Saturday

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

Civil rights advocates are organizing a noon Saturday rally at the Crawford County Courthouse in Van Buren for a man who was beaten by law officers in Mulberry during an arrest .

Randal Ray Worcester's violent arrest, deemed reprehensible by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, was caught on video Sunday, Aug. 21. Worcester had allegedly threatened a convenience store clerk in Alma, 11 miles west of Mulberry, before he was confronted by law officers who punched and kneed him as he lay on pavement in Mulberry.

The rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the courthouse.

Fort Smith attorney David Powell, who is representing Worcester on allegations in Crawford County that he threatened the Alma clerk, said Worcester has been staying in Oklahoma after being released on $15,000 bail. Worcester is recovering from injuries from the arrest, Powell said.

What we know: Arkansas police video sparks investigation into incident

Powell said the rally has been organized by Derek van Voast of Springdale who has worked as a special assistant to The Rev. Jesse Jackson. Voast is the founder of Building Bridges Inc., a nonprofit that helps families and youth. Voast has had unsuccessful campaigns as a Democrat for a state senate seat and a Springdale city council seat.

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the violent arrest . Two Crawford County deputies, Zach King and Levi White, and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle have been suspended.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Rally for man beaten by Arkansas law officers planned in Van Buren Saturday

Comments / 12

Michelle Loum - Stewart
3d ago

He's being treated as if he did nothing wrong and look at his past record and the newest video released of him slamming an officer down. Regardless of their actions right now and focusing on his, the message he's getting is that what he did was totally acceptable and he'll do it again. There shouldn't be a rally on his behalf. People who have done nothing to be beaten by cops, fine, but not this guy. If he's mentally ill he needs to be at the State Hospital where he can't hurt people.

Reply
3
dogbit
3d ago

so your going to rally around a man that threatened to stabb a employee multiple times? 🤔

Reply(4)
9
Shane 49
3d ago

It still didn't take all bad cop had a history of abuse .You still have follow the rules. If it had been one of your family members you would be saying something different. Next time it could be a family member.

Reply
2
 

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

