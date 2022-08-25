ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

Update: 22-year-old arrested in connection with Surf City homicide appears in court

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 7 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Holly Springs, NC
City
Surf City, NC
County
Pender County, NC
City
Hampstead, NC
Pender County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Homicide#City Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Cbd#The Exotic Hemp Co
carolinacoastonline.com

Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance

BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond. Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw. The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman...
SURF CITY, NC
WRAL

Pigs, dog, ducks pulled from Duplin County home

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rescue organizations on Wednesday are racing to save more than 100 pigs and other animals on a property in Duplin County.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wcti12.com

Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood

NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 26, 27 & 28

Robert Hancock, 85, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SgtMaj Sherwood Swann, Newport. SgtMaj Sherwood...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tammy Sanders, 55; no service

Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
NEW BERN, NC
Star News

Star News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy