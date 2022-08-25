Update: 22-year-old arrested in connection with Surf City homicide appears in court

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: sheriff
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington. On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO. If you...
Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder
FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
Student dead, 2 injured in attack at Jacksonville high school
A student has died after an apparent stabbing at a Jacksonville high school, according to police. A student and a teacher were also injured.
Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills
Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
Cumberland County man killed in early morning shooting
A 24-year-old Hope Mills man was shot and killed about 1:15 a.m. near the 400 block of Scipio Court, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.
Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance
BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond. Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw. The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman...
Pigs, dog, ducks pulled from Duplin County home
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rescue organizations on Wednesday are racing to save more than 100 pigs and other animals on a property in Duplin County.
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
40 years in prison for Fayetteville man who led drug trafficking from in-home day care, other areas: DOJ
The sentencing accounts for "leading a drug trafficking operation out of an in-home daycare and other locations in Fayetteville."
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 arrests in latest drug crackdown
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down again on crime in the community. On Wednesday, officials held a press conference to announce the arrest of dozens of people on drug-related charges. Sheriff Chip Hughes and District Attorney Scott Thomas made the message clear at the press conference, don’t come […]
Area Death Notices - August 26, 27 & 28
Robert Hancock, 85, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SgtMaj Sherwood Swann, Newport. SgtMaj Sherwood...
Tammy Sanders, 55; no service
Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
