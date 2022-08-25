MSAD 60 free and reduced lunch applications are available

NORTH BERWICK - School Year 2023 free and reduced-price meal benefit applications are available for families with students enrolled in MSAD 60 which is participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Meals will be provided to enrolled students at no charge in Maine public schools participating in the National School Lunch Program due to State of Maine legislation.

While meals are provided for no charge, it is still important to complete the School Year 2023 free and reduced-price meal benefit application. Students may be eligible for additional benefits, such as the USDA pandemic EBT program.

The following household income guidelines for School Year for 2023 have been provided by the United States Department of Agriculture:

To apply, fill out a Free and Reduced Price Meal Benefit Application and return it to your local school district. The information provided on the application is confidential. Applications may be submitted any time during the school year. A complete application is required as a condition of eligibility. A complete application includes: 1. household income from all sources or Food Stamp/TANF case number, 2. names of all household members, and 3. the signature and last four digits of social security number or indication of no social security number of adult household member signing the application. School officials may verify current income at any time during the school year.

Foster children may be eligible regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside.

If a family member becomes unemployed or if family size changes, the family should contact the school to file a new application. Such changes may make the children of the family eligible.

Households will be notified of their children’s eligibility status for free or reduced price meals. If any children were not listed on the eligibility notice for families receiving SNAP, TANF or FDPIR, the household should contact the school to have free meal benefits extended to those children.

If any child or children was not listed on the eligibility notice, the household should contact their local school district to have free meal benefits extended to that child or those children.

MSAD 60 determining official will review the application and determine eligibility. If a parent/guardian is dissatisfied with the ruling of the determining official, they may wish to discuss the decision with the hearing official on an informal basis or he/she may make a request either orally or in writing to the school district’s hearing official.

For more information, contact: MSAD 60 School Nutrition, 207-676-2234 x 5, Abbey Hubbell, School Nutrition Director; Jennifer Allain, Administrative Assistant.