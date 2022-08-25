ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’

Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
Lourdes Leon Just Dropped Her First Single

The Madaughter has landed. Lourdes Leon, a.k.a. Madonna's 25-year-old daughter, has entered the pop arena with her first single, “Lock&Key,” performed under the moniker Lolahol. Perhaps a portmanteau of Lola and Warhol? Backward, it is “Loha-LOL” so that's…meaningful? Anyway, it's pretty catchy!. In the accompanying...
