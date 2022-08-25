ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Reveals ‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Release Date, with Original Cast

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
‘Tis the season for a Christmas reboot. HBO Max has announced that four new holiday movies, including a sequel to the beloved 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story, will hit the streamer this November. Better yet, several cast members from the original movie will reprise their roles in this rendition.

Directed by Clay Katis and written by Nick Schenk, A Christmas Story Christmas will bring back Peter Billingsley, now 51, as an all-grown-up Ralphie Parker. Several other co-stars from the ’80s flick such as Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), and R.D. Robb (Schwartz) will star alongside Billingsley, per Deadline.

As for new members joining the cast, we will see Erinn Hayes (Children’s Hospital) as Ralphie’s wife, Julianna Layne as their daughter, River Drosche as their son, and Julie Hagerty, who will play Ralphie’s mom.

According to the plotline, the movie follows a grown-up Ralphie as he returns to his house on Cleveland street “to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child,” leading him to reconnect with old friends and reconcile the passing of his father.

The original story follows a young Billingsley as his character longs for a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, something his mother is afraid he’ll shoot his eye out with. Initially overlooked, the movie eventually went on to generate $19.2 million in earnings while it was in theaters. Since then, it has become a holiday staple, and every year, TBS plays it on repeat for 24 hours straight from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day.

Other films coming to HBO Max to ring in the Christmas season include Holiday Harmony (Nov. 24), A Christmas Mystery (Nov. 4), and A Hollywood Christmas (Dec. 1).

A Christmas Story Christmas sleds its way to HBO Max on Nov. 17.

#A Christmas Story#Hbo Max#Christmas Eve#Original Cast
