Inspired: Inaugural member of Jasper interscholastic girls sports, Polly (Falk) Hoogeveen, to be inducted into Pipestone-Jasper Athletic Hall of Fame

I’ve been thinking about “security” lately. It’s defined as, “the state of being free from danger or threat.”. Are you kidding? In the world we live in, can anyone feel “secure?” If so, aren’t they living in a fantasy world, or are simply ignorant or oblivious? A rabid dog could kill us tomorrow or a piece of falling satellite hit us on the head. I’m not even going to mention the big three of nuclear weapons, fire or flood from catastrophic climate change (represented by the Marcus Kauffman/Unsplash photo above from the Columbia Climate School website).

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO