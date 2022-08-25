Inspired: Inaugural member of Jasper interscholastic girls sports, Polly (Falk) Hoogeveen, to be inducted into Pipestone-Jasper Athletic Hall of Fame

Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Jefferson dominates defending 11AAA State Champion Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are some new contenders for the 11AAA State Football Championship if the first week’s action is any indicator. The Jefferson Cavaliers put their hat in the mix with an impressive showing against the reigning champion Harrisburg Tigers on Saturday night, opening up a 37-point lead and never looking back in a 43-13 rout at Howard Wood Field.
Why Was This Man Tarred and Feathered in Luverne, Minnesota?
When most of us think of tarring and feathering, the American Revolution comes to mind. Back then, British Loyalists were tarred and feathered often, to be made examples of. But this archaic practice took place well into the 20th century, sometimes in the most unlikely of places. Luverne, Minnesota is...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
‘I have worked very hard to change my life’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman who has faced addiction is now using her experience and messaging to help others. “It was one thing after the other and my life was absolutely falling apart. I lost jobs, my relationships were just falling apart… my life was just.. a mess,” Spanton said.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular now performing outpatient surgeries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Procedures are now underway at a new private vascular practice in Sioux Falls. Four long-time local surgeons opened Dakota Vascular on August 1st and are now performing outpatient procedures at their new Sioux Falls facility. “As far as surgeries go, it’s the best one...
8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
KELOLAND TV
FBN opens distribution hub in Larchwood
LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — The Farmers Business Network has had a big presence in Sioux Falls for years, but now the national company’s local footprint is growing even more. FBN held a grand opening of its new central distribution center in Larchwood, Iowa Thursday. “FBN was founded in...
gowatertown.net
Man dies in ATV crash south of Colman, South Dakota
COLMAN, S.D. – One man has died in an ATV crash that was reported early Wednesday morning two miles south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was...
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stacker) — Gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.87 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Gas prices have declined for more than 70 consecutive days since hitting a record-high national average of $5.02 per gallon on June 14. Experts continue...
KELOLAND TV
Family left confused after young daughter’s headstone is vandalized
IHLEN, M.N. (KELO) – A Minnesota mother is looking for answers after the headstone of her young daughter was vandalized. The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office says they have little information about the incident. Jodie Olsen laid her 7-year-old daughter to rest in the Ihlen, Minnesota, cemetery eight years...
siouxfalls.business
Shortage of cooks leads to restaurant’s temporary closure
All Day Cafe is closed temporarily because of a shortage of line cooks. The restaurant on the north side of the Western Mall made the decision to close today, said Don Anderson, president of WR Hospitality. The Sioux Falls-based restaurant group also owns the adjacent TapHouse 41, which remains open, and the Phillips Avenue Diner, 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails and other restaurants in South Dakota and the region.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pet owners caution others of fraud mobile vet clinic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bailey Abbott recently obtained a litter of puppies after her mother Elizabeth’s dog gave birth. Things were going well until the puppies developed symptoms they couldn’t solve at home and needed help. They were overjoyed to have new puppies in the family...
pipestonestar.com
Pipestone explores new development
The Pipestone City Council during its Aug. 15 meeting voted to have the city engineer begin the platting process for undeveloped land east of North Hiawatha Avenue and the recently extended portion of 11th Street NE. City Engineer Travis Winter said it would cost around $5,000 to $7,000 to survey...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead. According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humboldt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
sdstandardnow.com
Brookings pastor Carl Kline asks: Can anyone really feel secure in this dangerous and mixed-up world today?
I’ve been thinking about “security” lately. It’s defined as, “the state of being free from danger or threat.”. Are you kidding? In the world we live in, can anyone feel “secure?” If so, aren’t they living in a fantasy world, or are simply ignorant or oblivious? A rabid dog could kill us tomorrow or a piece of falling satellite hit us on the head. I’m not even going to mention the big three of nuclear weapons, fire or flood from catastrophic climate change (represented by the Marcus Kauffman/Unsplash photo above from the Columbia Climate School website).
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate early morning assault; Fatal ATV crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital.
Southern Minnesota News
Girl dies in rural Redwood County ATV crash
A Wabasso girl died in an ATV accident on Thursday afternoon in rural Redwood County. Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle ATV accident near the 29000 block of 250th Ave at about 4:30 p.m. A 7-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries. KLGR identified the girl as Addison Lynn Knott.
