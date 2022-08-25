Read full article on original website
Related
Local Payments Boost D2C Beauty Brand Oriflame’s Global Social Seller Success
The pursuit of beauty could be called universal, but how people want to pay for it varies locally. To bridge legions of buyers and sellers scattered across the globe, fully-loaded payments platforms are getting this done for global brands operating in far-flung geographies. Discussing the finer points of selling globally...
Guess Invests In Better Quality Fabrics, Trims
Pivots made during the pandemic and the return of occasion dressing bolstered Guess Inc. Q2 results. Total net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 2 percent to $642.7 million from $628.6 million in the same prior-year quarter. Supply chain and inventory management are the backbone to the company’s latest gains. “We have strategically responded to the supply chain disruptions that we experienced last year by ordering product earlier. In addition, global supply chains are recovering, and delivery times have improved,” said Carlos Alberini, Guess Inc. CEO, during the earnings call. “As a result, we have been able to...
Williams-Sonoma: 'Digital First' Drives Growth
A business model that’s digital-first, design-led and sustainable is paying off for Williams-Sonoma, the home retailer said Wednesday (Aug. 24) while reporting record second quarter results. During the quarter that ended July 31, the company saw comparable brand revenue growth of 11.3% year over year and 41.1% on a...
Transformation of Victoria’s Secret Hindered By Slow Consumer Spending
Victoria’s Secret is still trying to find footing with its brand transformation, but the company said Wednesday (Aug. 24) in earnings materials released along with a conference call that some of its financial results have been within the expected range as it continues with this project. For the quarter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inflation Expands Consumer, Merchant Interest in BNPL
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are commonplace in the modern economy, with 60% of consumers using them at one point or another. Retailers are also happy to offer BNPL services, especially in an economic environment that can generously be described as challenging. Inflation is up by 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. Prices are at the top of shoppers’ minds as inflation curbs their spending power, with half of consumers saying they will switch brands to save money. Businesses that cannot afford to match their competitors risk losing customers and falling further behind, a negative feedback loop that could ultimately doom the merchant.
Affirm and Zoom’s Post-Earnings Slumps Haul CE100 Lower by 3.7%
The Connected Economy 100 (CE100) Stock Index was off 3.7% for the week — though its performance was better than the major benchmarks, which all slipped by about 4% or more. At first glance, the main culprit might be the rout we saw on Friday, as stocks plummeted in the wake of comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said the battle against inflation will be a long and painful one and interest rates are destined to keep rising.
The RealReal CFO Looks to Trim Costs, Sell Higher-Margin Goods
Luxury goods reseller The RealReal is looking to cut costs and sell higher-margin products in an effort to turn its first profit. That’s according to Chief Financial Officer Robert Julian, who told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Friday (Aug. 26) that the company has thus far put been too focused on boosting transaction values.
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing
At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Data Point: 83% of Consumers Bought Groceries in July, Down 87% in June
With inflation and unleashed summer travel demand putting the hurt on weakened paychecks, more consumers — especially younger demos — dined out for a better deal. For the report “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains” PYMNTS surveyed 2,669 U.S. consumers about spend trends during the summer of inflation, and found that grocery shopping took a hit, as restaurant prices have risen at a slower rate than groceries.
Etsy Requires US Sellers to Verify Bank Accounts
Etsy will be requiring sellers on its platform to either self-verify their bank accounts or do it through a another platform, so as to comply with anti-money laundering regulations, Reuters wrote Friday (Aug. 26). This has been a sticking point for sellers — several told Reuters that the recommended method...
Why Peloton’s Biggest Problem Isn’t the Hardware
The turnaround plan for Peloton prioritizes the growth of its digital offerings over its high-end bike and treadmill sales as the company looks to boost its recurring revenue and appeal to a wider user base. In outlining the company’s budding Fitness as a Service approach, Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told...
Convenience Stores Grapple With Third-Party Delivery Economics
As consumers come to expect more of their food — restaurant and grocery alike — on demand, convenience retailers are in the unique position of being able to meet their cross-category needs in one purchase with the added bonus of offering daily essentials as well. Yet, as convenience...
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Billtrust’s 13% Rally Fails to Stop FinTech IPO Index’s Continued Slide
The FinTech IPO Index slipped 6.3% through the week, which cuts its monthly gain from double-digit percentage points to a current 5.6%. The year-to-date performance is still significantly to the downside, at 38.1%. Earnings are largely in the rearview mirror, and in large part the markets are still digesting commentary...
Marketplaces Offer Buyers Trust, Transparency — and Relief from Tedium
When Shep Hickey was on the buy side of the steel business, the biggest frustration he had was busyness. “When I was a purchaser, my thought was it’s a real pain to buy something today I just bought yesterday and now it’s out of stock and I must pay five times as much. My first idea was like, let’s make this easier!”
Peloton Going More Digital, Less Hardware, to Drive Recurring Revenue
The turnaround plan for Peloton is making a major turn towards prioritizing the growth of its digital offerings over its high-end bike and treadmill sales as the company looks to boost its recurring revenue and appeal to a wider user base. In outlining the company’s budding Fitness as a Service...
Ulta Beauty Answers Consumer Call for Omnichannel Options
Even as consumers return to brick-and-mortar stores, they continue to shop online as well, Ulta Beauty reported Thursday (Aug. 25) during its quarterly earnings call. What’s more, the beauty retailer reported that the number of consumers using both physical and digital channels is still increasing, with buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) now accounting for 25% of its eCommerce sales, up from 20% last year. More than one-third of the company’s digital orders were fulfilled by stores during the quarter via BOPIS, same-day delivery or ship from store.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0