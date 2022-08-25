Read full article on original website
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker voluntarily brings up a subject he ought to avoid
With 10 weeks remaining before Election Day, Herschel Walker has a great many choices about what he wants to talk about, and which issues he wants voters to be thinking about in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. With this in mind, as HuffPost noted, the Republican made an odd choice yesterday.
Another Famous Athlete Will Go To Moscow For Brittney Griner & Former Gov. Bill Richardson Updates Chris Cuomo On Situation
Nevada Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. says he’s willing to personally get involved in the Brittney Griner case and will talk to President Putin himself to get the WNBA star back home. “If I go there, if this doesn’t work, I will go to Mr. Putin myself,”...
Trump Filmmaker Shares Moment He Was 'Very Scared' At The White House
A documentary filmmaker who had access to Donald Trump before, during and after the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year said he was “very scared” of the former president when he interviewed him. British filmmaker Alex Holder interviewed Trump three times for his “Unprecedented” documentary. The first...
California voters to decide on repeal of anti-public housing measure in 2024
Voters will choose whether to remove an anti-public housing provision in the state Constitution in 2024
Carhartt Supports Skilled Trade Workers This Labor Day
Carhartt is literally granting its support to America’s skilled workforce this Labor Day. The famous workwear brand, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., has just launched its first-ever grant program called “For the Love of Labor.” The initiative will support community-based U.S. nonprofit organizations dedicated to educating, training and placing workers into skilled trade jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics an estimated three million skilled trade jobs are available in the U.S. as of June 2022. “As a company that started by serving railroad workers in 1889, we’ve upheld the belief that careers in the skilled trades not only provide rewarding and...
How Much Land People Live on in Every State
Owning a home remains a quintessential part of the American Dream. The rate of homeownership in the U.S., after jumping early on in the pandemic, remained fairly stable over the past year and a half, at slightly over 65%, according to the Census Bureau. The homeownership rate was 65.8% in the second quarter of this […]
Joe Biden's major advantage running in 2024, his allies say, is that he's beaten Trump before
Rep. Ro Khanna said the idea of Trump running is "weighing" on Biden, who said Thursday that Trump and MAGA Republican "extremism" threatens the US.
