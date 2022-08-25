ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
MSNBC

Herschel Walker voluntarily brings up a subject he ought to avoid

With 10 weeks remaining before Election Day, Herschel Walker has a great many choices about what he wants to talk about, and which issues he wants voters to be thinking about in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. With this in mind, as HuffPost noted, the Republican made an odd choice yesterday.
HuffPost

Trump Filmmaker Shares Moment He Was 'Very Scared' At The White House

A documentary filmmaker who had access to Donald Trump before, during and after the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year said he was “very scared” of the former president when he interviewed him. British filmmaker Alex Holder interviewed Trump three times for his “Unprecedented” documentary. The first...
Sourcing Journal

Carhartt Supports Skilled Trade Workers This Labor Day

Carhartt is literally granting its support to America’s skilled workforce this Labor Day. The famous workwear brand, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., has just launched its first-ever grant program called “For the Love of Labor.” The initiative will support community-based U.S. nonprofit organizations dedicated to educating, training and placing workers into skilled trade jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics an estimated three million skilled trade jobs are available in the U.S. as of June 2022. “As a company that started by serving railroad workers in 1889, we’ve upheld the belief that careers in the skilled trades not only provide rewarding and...
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Land People Live on in Every State

Owning a home remains a quintessential part of the American Dream. The rate of homeownership in the U.S., after jumping early on in the pandemic, remained fairly stable over the past year and a half, at slightly over 65%, according to the Census Bureau. The homeownership rate was 65.8% in the second quarter of this […]
