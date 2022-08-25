Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach.

The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police.

The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like how the victim was driving his car, according to a police report obtained by News13. The suspect fired four shots, hitting the victim’s car twice.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was driving a white four-door sedan, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.

