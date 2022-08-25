Read full article on original website
FDA Approves Pemigatinib for Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms With FGFR1 Rearrangement
The FDA Friday approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre), a selective fibroblast growth factor (FGFR) inhibitor, to treat adults who have relapsed or refractory (R/R) myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement, a very rare and aggressive cancer. The FDA Friday approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre), a selective fibroblast growth factor (FGFR) inhibitor, to treat adults...
TKI Therapy for Chronic-Phase CML Leads to Comparable Outcomes for AYAs and Older Adults
A retrospective study found that adolescents and young adults (AYA) receiving tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) therapy for chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) had similar prognoses to older patients despite also showing higher tumor burden at diagnosis. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have significantly improved outcomes for patients with chronic-phase chronic myeloid...
Nusinersen Linked With Modest Improvements in Adult SMA
The patients, from 5 referral centers, were followed for at least 6 months and showed modest improvements in both motor and functional scales when treated with the antisense oligonucleotide for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Treatment with nusinersen is associated with some improvements in disease severity for certain adult patients with...
Researchers Reexamine Budesonide for EoE in Meta-Analysis
In this study, researchers reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of using budesonide to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Budesonide is recommended as one of the first-line drugs for treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease, and in a recent study researchers updated a meta-analysis using randomized controlled trial results (RCTs) to confirm its efficacy and safety.
Periodontal Treatment May Improve Short-term RA Disease Activity
Investigators conducted a review of 21 studies on the effects of a gum disease treatment on various rheumatoid arthritis (RA) disease activity measures. There is some evidence that periodontal treatment improves short-term rheumatoid arthritis (RA) disease activity, according to a systematic literature review published in Rheumatology Advances in Practice. Gum...
How Quickly Can You Get Infected With Omicron After An Exposure?
A new study reveals the average time it takes between infection and symptoms for recent COVID variants — and it's pretty fast.
Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy on the Rise
The rates of 3 hypertensive disorders were compared among 2 groups of women: those who gave birth between 1995 and 1999 vs 2015 to 2019. Incidence of new-onset hypertensive disorders has doubled among women with at least 1 live birth between 2015 and 2019 and who were born between 1996 and 2004 compared with a similar pregnant population born between 1951 and 1959 who gave birth between 1995 and 1999.
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes Discusses How AD Immunology Informs Screening Practices
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, explained the utility of type 2 inflammation pathways and the microbiome in understanding the immune dysregulation associated with atopic dermatitis (AD). Type 2 inflammatory pathways are key in the...
AJMC® in the Press, August 26, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A video published on AJMC.com, the website of The American Journal of Managed Care®, was cited in an article by Forbes. The video, “Dr Ben Robbins Talks About GV's Presence in Health Care,” explains how a venture capital firm decides to invest in health care companies. The video was also featured by Becker’s Hospital Review.
More Diverse, Medically Complex Patients Hospitalized Less Often After Home-Based Cardiac Rehab
While past studies have indicated that home-based and center-based cardiac rehabilitation results in similar outcomes for lower-risk patients, information about patients who are more medically complicated and racially and ethnically diverse is unknown. Patients, including those from diverse backgrounds and with more complex medical conditions, who participated in in-home cardiac...
Wearable Device, Supervised Exercise Linked to Superior Weight Loss Outcomes
Wearing a physical activity tracker and receiving personalized exercise feedback was linked to better results in exercise performance, weight loss, and other health outcomes among individuals with obesity. In combination with wearing a physical activity tracker, researchers found personalized, supervised exercise was linked to better results in exercise performance, weight...
Factors of COPD and the Role of a Patient’s Environment and Job
Beyond smoking, the environment patients live in as well as their occupational risk factors all play large roles in the development of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Smoking remains the top cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but environmental factors and occupational risks are also important, explains Meilin Young,...
