The rates of 3 hypertensive disorders were compared among 2 groups of women: those who gave birth between 1995 and 1999 vs 2015 to 2019. Incidence of new-onset hypertensive disorders has doubled among women with at least 1 live birth between 2015 and 2019 and who were born between 1996 and 2004 compared with a similar pregnant population born between 1951 and 1959 who gave birth between 1995 and 1999.

