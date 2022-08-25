Beethoven symphony dropped from Edinburgh International Festival following Covid-19 mask disagreement

Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
The Australian Chamber Orchestra heroes the music of the silver screen with its 2023 season
In 2022, the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) stepped into a transformative new era, moving into a permanent, custom-designed new home at Pier 2/3 in the heart of the revitalised Walsh Bay Arts Precinct. In 2023, the ACO continues to push into new frontiers, reimagining orchestral music for the next generation....
operawire.com
Hungarian State Opera Announces Recital with Anna Netrebko
The Hungarian State Opera has announced a recital by Anna Netrebko on Sept. 25, 2022. The company said, “For the first time, international opera star Anna Netrebko appears on the stage of the restored Opera House in Budapest with pianist Pavel Nebolsin to present a romantic aria and song recital.”
Jaimie Branch, jazz composer and trumpeter, dies aged 39
Jaimie Branch, the jazz composer and trumpeter, has died aged 39. International Anthem, the progressive Chicago label that released her music, confirmed that she died on 22 August at her home in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was shared. “Jaimie was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and...
Finally: proof that Emerson, Lake & Palmer were actually a singles band
ELP releases from as far away as Japan and Angola compiled into a set of seven-inch singles and presented in a nice box
Slipped Disc
Loss of a jazz trumpeter, 51
The American jazz organist, trumpeter and saxophonist Joey Defrancesco died early today. He released more than 30 albums, after an early start as sideman with Miles Davis, and was cherished by the best in the business.
The week in classical: Australian World Orchestra/Mehta; Harrison Birtwistle Day – review
A lifetime’s experience tells as Zubin Mehta graces the Proms along with Australia’s finest, while a stellar tag team of friends and colleagues pay tribute to Harrison Birtwistle. Gliding slowly through the orchestra and across the stage of the Royal Albert Hall to the conductor’s podium, Zubin Mehta,...
operawire.com
Opera Profile: Haydn’s ‘L’Incontro Improvviso’
On the 29th of August 1775, Joseph Haydn’s seventh opera, “L’Incontro Improvviso” (The Unexpected Encounter – Hob 28:6) was premiered at “Eszterháza,” the Hungarian palace of Prince Nikolaus Esterházy, principle patron of Haydn and a strong advocate of Haydn’s symphonic repertoire.
operawire.com
Details for Jonas Kaufmann’s 2023 Gala at Arena di Verona Announced
(© Gregor Hohenberg / Sony Classical) Details regarding Jonas Kaufmann’s 2023 gala at the Arena di Verona have been announced. During a press conference in anticipation of the tenor’s stage debut as Radamès in “Aida,” the Arena said that the 2023 gala will feature three acts of different operas, as is the tradition for major events in the great open-air theatre.
Prom 52: Finnish Radio SO/Nicholas Collon review – The Lark Ascending as elegy rather than rural idyll
In a Proms season that is marking a significant Vaughan Williams anniversary it was inevitable that a place would have to be found somewhere for what is often claimed to be the nation’s favourite piece of “classical” music. But not many would have predicted that The Lark Ascending would be included in a concert given by the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, with its principal conductor Nicholas Collon, or that a Finnish violinist, Pekka Kuusisto, would be the soloist.
Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker cuts a trendy figure in a rose-print jacket as he performs at the Rock en Seine music festival in Paris
Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker performed his hit songs at the Rock en Seine music festival in Paris on Saturday. The 36-year-old cut a trendy figure in a rose-printed jacket and white T-shirt as he wowed the crowd with his exciting set. He completed his ensemble with black jeans as...
Bobby McFerrin made an audience into an instrument to show the power of the pentatonic scale
And he did it without saying a word.
classicfm.com
When 15 musicians performed inside an active volcano, from dusk till dawn
In 2016, a newly-formed collective of Greek musicians gathered inside a volcanic crater to put on an unforgettable all-night performance... The biggest crater you will find on the volcanic Greek island of Nisyros is the Stefanos crater. Branching up to almost 1,000 feet in diameter, it is one of the largest active hydrothermal craters in the world and a – quite literal – hotspot for intrepid tourists wanting to walk across an active volcano.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch unseen footage of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 performance of Fortunate Son live at the Royal Albert Hall
Footage of CCR's storming set has long been thought lost, but will be released on September 16 as a live album and film, and you can watch the premiere of Fortunate Son right here on GW. Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, is the stuff...
Phantom of the Opera review – a grittier revamp of the timeless phenomenon is still a one-in-a-million treat
There’s something about the Phantom of the Opera. It starts early, when auctioneers clearing memorabilia from the old Paris Opera House arrive at Lot 666: an enormous chandelier. Perhaps we remember, the auctioneer asks, the story of the Phantom of the Opera? Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny (Blake Bowden) does. He bids and the chandelier rises above our heads to find its place, ablaze with light. It’s a grand set piece infused with magic. You might applaud.
Creed Taylor, Veteran Jazz Producer and Impulse! Records Founder, Dies at 93
Creed Taylor — the producer and executive who launched the legendary jazz labels Impulse! and CTI, and is credited with introducing bossa nova to the U.S. — died on Aug. 23, as confirmed in a statement from Verve Records. He was 93. “For over 60 years, Creed Taylor expanded the horizons of jazz, from signing John Coltrane to Impulse! Records to introducing Bossa Nova music to the world via his work with Charlie Byrd, Stan Getz, and Astrud Gilberto,” the post reads. “He was a genius when it came to finding new and special music that would stay with listeners forever,...
